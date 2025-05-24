The Federal Government has warned airlines against bringing passengers into Nigeria without valid entry visas, landing, and exit cards, stressing that violators will face sanctions

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo emphasised the importance of national security and called for strict adherence to Nigeria’s 2025 Visa Policy, highlighting the benefits of the E-Visa system

Since its launch on May 1, the E-Visa system has processed over 5,800 applications, with officials urging stronger inter-agency collaboration for successful implementation

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government has declared that any airline caught airlifting passengers into Nigeria without a valid entry visa, landing, and exit cards will be sanctioned.

The E-Visa process is expected to improve the NIS database by integrating traveller data. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

During a stakeholder engagement event on the implementation of the E-Visa, landing, and exit cards on Friday in Lagos, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this statement.

According to the Minister, who strongly supported the Federal Government's decisions, Nigeria is not a dumping ground, and no foreigner should be permitted entry without a visa.

Additionally, he stated that Nigeria would not compromise on national security, even though the E-Visa is designed to ease admission processes.

He called on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to educate the public and enforce its regulatory oversight role to ensure airlines comply with Nigeria’s 2025 Visa Policy.

Tunji-Ojo also tasked airlines with national security responsibilities, stating that the E-Visa benefits the country by enhancing border security, promoting tourism, and supporting long-term economic growth.

“I plead with the NCAA to regulate; that is why this meeting is a strategic collaborative effort between the Ministry, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the NCAA. I can see the DG of the NCAA in attendance, and that is what we call collaboration.

“For the airlines, I know you are here to do business, but you also have a responsibility in terms of national interest and security. Before anybody comes to Nigeria, please verify their visas — not a proof of payment or ticket.

“It is not acceptable in the UK, US, Canada, and other climes, and it will no longer be acceptable in Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking about how simple it is to apply for the E-Visa and landing and exit cards, Tunji-Ojo stated that it is essential for facilitating investor entry into Nigeria.FG sends clear message toFG sends clear message to

Nigeria's minister of interior said foreigner should be permitted entry without a visa.

Source: Getty Images

Since the launch of the E-Visa on 1 May, he revealed that the NIS had received 5,814 applications, approved 5,671, rejected 66, and queried 62 applications as of 22 May.

He said the E-Visa process will improve the NIS database by integrating traveller data.

He also described the features of the barcode-equipped landing and exit cards, alongside the E-Visa system.

“That you applied for a Nigerian visa does not mean you will receive it; you must meet certain criteria for the visa to be issued,” he added.

NCAA sends message to passengers

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the primary regulator for the aviation industry in Nigeria, has sent a message to passengers who filed complaints with the authority for refund or baggage issues.

The NCAA directed the passengers to send a Direct Message (DM) to the director of public affairs and consumer protection, Michael Achimugu, as a reminder of their complaint.

The authority stated that it had a scheduled meeting with the NG Eagle management and assured that it would resolve as many passenger complaints against the airline as possible.

Source: Legit.ng