Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq unveiled a 70-metre Unity Flagpole in Ilorin, the tallest in West Africa, as a symbol of unity and pride

The flagpole complements other landmark projects like the Innovation Hub and Visual Arts Centre, reflecting Kwara’s creative and infrastructural growth

AbdulRazaq emphasized the need for both physical development and inspirational symbols that elevate Kwara’s identity on the global stage

The skyline of Ilorin gained a striking new feature on Monday as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State commissioned a 70-metre Unity Flagpole, now the tallest in West Africa.

The imposing structure, situated within the state capital, was presented to a crowd of residents, top officials, and security chiefs during a ceremonial hoisting of the national flag.

Kwara's new flag pole is the tallest in West Africa. Photo: FB/Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman

Source: Twitter

Kwara unveils West Africa's tallest flag pole

According to a press statement released by Abeeb Oredunni, Press Secretary to the Ministry of Communications, the initiative is part of the administration’s broader drive to rebrand Kwara as a hub for innovation and cultural growth.

Representing the governor at the unveiling, Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju said the Unity Flagpole joins other landmark projects like the Innovation Hub, the Garment Factory, and the Visual Arts Centre in transforming the state’s development narrative.

“This flagpole is not just an architectural feat; it’s a regional wonder,” Governor AbdulRazaq noted.

“It reflects the dynamic changes taking place under our watch, projecting Kwara’s rising profile in infrastructure and creative enterprise.”

Pole signifies unity and pride - Kwara gov

Standing at 70 metres, the flagpole now holds the distinction of being the tallest in British West Africa.

The structure, the governor said, serves more than a ceremonial purpose—it is a visual declaration of unity, pride, and identity for the people of Kwara.

“This is about more than raising a flag,” he said.

“It’s about asserting our presence globally and affirming our commitment to a progressive, forward-looking state.”

Govt defends project as psychologically significant

The governor pointed out that while his administration has rolled out numerous tangible projects—from improved road networks and healthcare upgrades to agricultural and commercial support schemes—there’s equal value in creating landmarks that resonate emotionally with citizens.

Kwara state government says pole is a symbol of pride and unity. Photo: FB/KSG

Source: Facebook

“Development isn’t limited to what we can touch. It’s also about what inspires us. This flagpole is a monument to our shared aspirations. It mirrors our heritage and captures the spirit of where we are going as a people,” he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq added that such projects contribute to tourism potential, stimulate economic opportunities, and enhance civic pride.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Commissioners Aliyu Kora Sabi (Transport), Nafisat Buge (Environment), and Nnafatima Imam (Social Development), alongside Deputy Police Commissioner Nurudeen Abdulraheem and other government functionaries.

The unveiling of the Unity Flagpole marks yet another chapter in Kwara’s efforts to balance practical development with symbolic investments that reinforce a collective sense of purpose.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng