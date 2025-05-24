13-year-old Kehinde Alade was tragically shot by police in Ibadan while his elder brother was sitting the WAEC exam; his father Odunayo calls for justice

Ibadan, Oyo state - The tragic shooting of 13-year-old Kehinde Alade by police in Ibadan has left a family devastated.

Kehinde was a secondary school student and would have turned 14 in November 2025.

Contrary to reports, it was Kehinde’s elder brother Emmanuel who was sitting for the WAEC examination on the fateful morning.

His father, Odunayo Alade, in an interview with Punch, spoke about the heartbreaking incident and his plea for justice.

“My son’s name was Alade Kehinde Paul. He was a bright and gentle boy, doing well in school,” said Odunayo, visibly emotional.

Circumstances leading to the shooting

Odunayo explained the chain of events that led to the tragedy, saying:

“As I was driving, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority officers tried to stop me. They even hit my car. I was rushing to get Emmanuel to his exam on time. I reversed to evade them and suddenly heard a gunshot. Kehinde shouted, ‘Daddy!’”

The boy’s twin brother, Taiwo, alerted him that Kehinde had been shot.

The family was aware that children were in the car, and Odunayo insisted the car windows were not fully tinted.

“Only the back glass was tinted; the sides were clear. They could see all of us," he said.

Shattered by loss, demanding justice

Describing his reaction, Odunayo said,

“I was shocked and devastated. I never imagined this could happen. The pastor with us took him to the hospital, but it was too late.”

When asked about identifying the policeman responsible, he said,

“I don’t know who fired the shot because I was driving and trying to escape. But I managed to hold one of the officers.”

Community outcry and protest

Following the incident, angry youths carried Kehinde’s body to the state secretariat, demanding justice and action from Governor Seyi Makinde. The boy’s remains were deposited at Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

Odunayo denied rumours branding him a fraudster or claiming his car was fully tinted.

“Those are lies. Everyone was visible through the windows.”

He also shared the pain of raising his three children alone after his wife left in 2018. “It hasn’t been easy, but God has been helping me.”

Kehinde aspired to be a lawyer, showing keen reasoning and intelligence. Odunayo recalled buying art textbooks for him after he switched from science studies, demonstrating his strong ambition, Vanguard reported.

Siblings grieve deeply

The twins were inseparable, sharing everything from playing to sleeping together. The family is heartbroken and united in their call for justice.

“We never thought this would happen. Who knows who it could be tomorrow? Justice is important.”

Police take action against officer who killed schoolboy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo state Police Command has confirmed that the officer who discharged the firearm that killed 15-year-old WAEC student Kehinde Alade in Ibadan has been arrested along with other members of the enforcement team.

In a statement, the police spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed that Commissioner of Police Johnson Adenola has mandated a full investigation led by the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

