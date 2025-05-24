Kehinde Alade, a 13-year-old student, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop while heading to his exam with his family in Ibadan, sparking deep grief

Ibadan, Oyo state - The air was heavy with grief at the home of Mr Odunayo Alade in Ibadan, Oyo state, as friends and neighbours gathered to mourn the tragic loss of 13-year-old Kehinde Alade.

Pain grips family after tragic shooting

Kehinde, a student at Jislord High School, was shot dead on Tuesday morning, MAy 20, while travelling with his father and siblings to a West African Senior School Certificate Examination venue.

The police shot at the car, fatally hitting the young boy. Odunayo, visibly broken, recalled the heartbreaking moments.

“All I want is justice,” he said, his voice trembling.

He explained that officers from the Oyo state Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) and police tried to stop his vehicle on Old Ife Road.

“As I was driving, one of the OYRTMA officials blocked me and hit my car. I was in a hurry to get my son to his exam. I didn’t see the police with guns. I put the vehicle in reverse to bypass them, then another vehicle hit my car. Suddenly, I heard a gunshot. Kehinde shouted, ‘Daddy!" Odunayo said.

Community demands justice and answers

Following the incident, angry youths carried Kehinde’s body to the state secretariat, demanding justice and action from Governor Seyi Makinde. The boy’s remains were taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

The Oyo state Government, however, said Odunayo was driving against traffic when the police officer fired the fatal shot.

They also stated the vehicle had tinted windows, a claim Odunayo denied, insisting only the rear glass was tinted.

Last words of Kehinde revealed by witnesses

As reported by Punch, Taiwo, Kehinde’s twin, tearfully expressed his sorrow.

“I loved my brother so much. I miss him. How I wish he were still here,” he said.

A neighbour who was in the car, Mrs Peter Funmilayo, recalled the final moments.

“One of the officers saw the children and closed the door. We didn’t know policemen were there with guns. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out.

Kehinde screamed,

‘They’ve shot me!’ We were all shocked. My husband rushed him to the hospital,” she said.

Neighbours and family grieve profound loss

Kehinde’s maternal aunt, Olabisi Animashaun, shared her anguish.

“I saw the news on Facebook, but didn’t realise it was so close until his mother called me in tears, saying her son was dead.”

The tragic death of Kehinde has sent shockwaves through the Ibadan community, sparking calls for justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

Slain WAEC candidate's father speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the father of a WAEC candidate who was reportedly shot dead in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has narrated his side of the story.

Kehinde Alade's father explained that his action was based on the fact that he did not want his late son to miss his exam, which was scheduled for 8.30 am.

He denied the accusation that he was driving against traffic, stating that he used the usual shortcut that was not prohibited.

