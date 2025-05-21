Abuja, FCT - Hundreds of young Nigerian professionals staged a protest outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, May 21, calling for the deportation of Mele Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, to face ongoing corruption investigations.

The demonstration, organised by the Young Professionals Forum (YPF), accused Kyari of engaging in practices that allegedly undermined Nigeria’s economy and energy infrastructure. The group urged the UAE government to deny him residency, asylum, or any form of protection.

Kyari accused of economic sabotage

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Barrister Sambari Benjamin accused Kyari of obstructing local petroleum refining efforts, prioritizing personal gain over national interest, and contributing to widespread hardship.

“His actions crippled productivity, drained our foreign reserves, and exposed consumers to adulterated petroleum products,” Benjamin said. “We believe that Mele Kyari’s alleged corrupt practices have had devastating consequences for Nigeria and must not go unpunished.”

YPF Calls for International Action

YPF argued that granting Kyari sanctuary would undermine the rule of law and embolden public officials seeking to evade justice.

“Allowing Kyari to remain in the UAE would be a direct affront to Nigeria’s judicial process,” Benjamin said. “It would also send a dangerous message to the youth and future leaders — that accountability is optional, and justice can be sidestepped by the powerful.”

The group emphasized the need for international cooperation in tackling corruption and preserving the credibility of governance institutions.

UAE Urged to Uphold Justice

The protesters called on the UAE, which they described as a “nation of high moral standing,” to distance itself from individuals facing serious allegations.

“We urge the UAE not to become an escape route for controversial figures in Nigeria’s regulatory history,” Benjamin said. “The people of Nigeria demand accountability and transparency. Justice must not only be done — it must be seen to be done.”

The demonstration comes amid increasing calls for scrutiny of public officials in Nigeria, as authorities intensify efforts to investigate corruption in key sectors, including oil and gas.

