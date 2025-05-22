Tottenham Hotspur are the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League champions after beating Manchester United

Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute strike was enough to seal the victory for the North London club

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim sounded deflated while sharing his thoughts on the result

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reacted to his team's 1-0 loss that crowned Tottenham Hotspur as the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final.

Tottenham triumphed over the Red Devils at the Estadio San Mames in Bilbao, thanks to attacker Brennan Johnson's 42nd-minute strike, which the team held on to.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min lifts the trophy after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final. Photo by Burak Atbuluk.

Ange Postecoglou delivered on his words of always winning things in his second season, ending Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought with their first since 2008.

Amorim reacts to United's loss

United boss Ruben Amorim appeared and sounded deflated during his post-match conference, claiming he shares in the pain of their fans and they have to deal with the loss.

“I only have to share the pain of our fans, they deserve better. We tried everything. About the future, we will see what we are going to do. We have to deal with this loss. I think it’s clear we were the better team, but we could not score,” he told CBS Sports.

He remained defiant that his team were the better side and admitted that even though they had been really poor on many occasions this season, today was not one of them.

“We didn’t perform perfectly today, but we were the better team today. There were days when we were really poor, but today was not one of those days,” he said.

According to Squawka stats, Amorim's claims of United being the best team were not far off the mark. They created three big chances to Tottenham’s zero and had six shots on target to Spurs’ one.

Amorim reflects on his future

There have been calls among the fans and media to let go of the Portuguese manager after a disastrous spell in the league in which they have picked up nine points since his arrival and lost their only consolation of the season.

He confirmed that he will not walk away from his position, but if the club feels he is no longer the right person to lead the team, he will walk away the next day.

Ruben Amorim walks past the Europa League trophy after receiving his losers' medal. Photo by Nick Potts.

“I will not quit. I am confident in my job and I will not change anything. If the board and the fans think I’m not the right guy, then I will go in the next day without hesitation and any conversation about compensation… I was always really honest with you guys,” he said.

He yet again reiterated that his team was the better side in the defeat and explained a bit of his tactical approach, particularly in the second half.

“We did not perform well today, but we were better than the opponent. In the second half, we tried everything with the centre defenders, players wide, crosses, going inside the box. I think today was not the day. We were not perfect, we have a lot to improve, but I am always honest with you guys,” he concluded.

