Months after the official scrapping of the notorious police unit, SARS, in the wake of widespread protests in 2020, incidents of abuse of power by police officers persist

Videos showing the aftermath of a violent assault by police officers in Ibadan has resurfaced online, prompting fresh outrage in Nigeria

Netizens launched condemnations as the police killed yet another innocent young Nigerian

Ibadan, Oyo state - Some Oyo State policemen allegedly in pursuit of suspected Internet fraudsters have shot and killed a secondary schoolboy in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Legit.ng reports that the boy was in his father’s car and was heading to school for his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) paper when the police’s gunshot hit him. He was confirmed dead at Welfare Hospital, where he was rushed to.

Some Nigerians on Tuesday, May 20, protested the killing of a student by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a policeman.

Protest offline and online over Ibadan killing

Video clips shared on X (formerly Twitter) show the boy’s lifeless body on a hospital stretcher. He was dressed in his uniform and surrounded by a crowd visibly upset by the tragedy. Many social media users are equally displeased with the occurrence.

Legit.ng captures some comments from angry Nigerians on X below:

Skitmaker Mr Macaroni wrote:

"Wicked, Evil, Callous, irresponsible, and shamelessly Corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!! Murderers!"

@mazitundednut wrote:

"We cannot remain silent while the Nigerian police continue to kill us under the guise of labeling young people as fraudsters and shooting them in public spaces? Today now they've taken the life of a teenager who was on his way to write his Waec. #EndPoliceBrutality."

@Davekenadu said:

"Left home to write WAEC, came back lifeless ... The Nigerian Police is supposed to save lives and not take them. This is a disaster...#EndPoliceBrutality."

@_AsiwajuLerry commented:

"If there are thieves robbing on one road and Nigerian police are on the other road, I’d risk my life passing the road where the thieves are robbing. #EndPoliceBrutality."

@Sont_mano tweeted:

"Tears comot my eye mehn

It could have been u,it could have been me

This country has caused us so much pain for nothing wrong

This is heartbreaking

@PoliceNG, u just ended a young soul."

Tope Shonubi-Cole wrote:

"Oh Jesus Christ. Ahhh my God my God. People that suppose to protect are even the ones killing anyhow. Why can’t they chase them without shooting. They don’t care at all. Chai."

Benue policeman reportedly kills final-year student

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university student, Ahenjir Emmanuella, was fatally shot by a stray bullet allegedly fired by police officers during a stop-and-search operation at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

The incident reportedly occurred when officers from the Benue state police command were conducting routine checks at the busy intersection.

Witnesses said police opened fire on a vehicle after the driver reportedly failed to stop, hitting Emmanuella, who was inside the car.

