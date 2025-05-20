Gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, who killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, was arraigned in court on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Ajayi was spotted praying with his eyes shut in court in a video that has now gone viral on social media

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the murder suspect praying after allegedly killing and dismembering his girlfriend

FCT, Abuja - A murder suspect and gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, has been spotted praying in court.

The singer was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering his 24-year-old girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

Video Timileyin Ajayi captures praying in court while facing trial for killing his girlfriend. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Recall that Ajayi was apprehended in January 2025, by churchgoers in Orozo, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Nasarawa State.

The suspect was found carrying a polybag containing the severed head of Adaidu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

As reported by The Punch, Ajayi, who was in court for the continuation of his trial over the demise of Salome was captured praying with his eyes shut.

Nigerians react as murder suspect spotted praying

@FelixYags

Person wey him sentence no suppose take upto 1 minute still dey get ample time to pray.

We dey joke too much for this country.

@Onjedanny

Next he will be released, nothing the shock me for naija , am wondering why he is still on trial he should have been sentence long ago.

@MichalDammy

Mockery prayer indeed.

The prayer is like a dirty rag in the presence of God. Discarded.

@yusuffegodi

Am speechless....I think he's praying for forgiveness hmmy.

@toyeconcept

The deed as been done

He's a wicked soul, nothing anybody go tell me.

@danieligara

He cannot be praying to God. He is doing incantation.

@Gabioyato

He is just trying to deceive the judge, he will die by hanging, place for the wicked people.

@bettingpattern

He was a gospel artiste....but , this guy seem mentally unstable ooo... We should all be careful of associates.

@AJIBOYEADEMOLA2

How long will it take them to sentence him? To those wasting time on justice, what happened to Salome Adaidu shall happen to them and their children.

@GbengaAdenusi3

God may forgive you, but you will pay for your crime on earth.

Criminal wan dey play mind game.

@AlphaSteve377

Someone is supposed to slap his mouth.

@DanielS51156534

This guy he's a heartless person

Timileyin Ajayi speaks on killing ‘girlfriend’

Recall that Ajayi claimed that he killed and severed the head of his purported girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, 'to break off' their relationship.

Ajayi said noodles were prepared and given to late Adaidu, before the dastardly act.

The suspect confessed that he asked the deceased to move into the bathroom where he brutally killed her.

Timilehin Ajayi reacts to girlfriend’s family’s plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ajayi left netizens feeling uneasy as he revealed how he was handling his gruesome act.

Legit.ng reported that the singer had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head allegedly found in a nylon .

During the media interrogation, the young man revealed his preparedness to face the consequences, triggering massive reactions online.

