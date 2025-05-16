President Bola Tinubu has met with the service chiefs in a closed-door meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16

The meeting was attended by the chief of defence staff, all military authorities and the IGP amid renewed insecurity threats in some parts of the north

This came ahead of President Tinubu's planned visit to Rome to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV as the new Catholic Church leader

President Bola Tinubu has met with the service chiefs behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16. The president's meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Other service chiefs at the meeting with the president are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. While the specific agenda of the meeting remains unclear, it is likely linked to addressing the recent surge in insecurity in certain regions of the country.

Bola Tinubu meets service chiefs in Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Insecurity in northern part of Nigeria

In recent times, security operatives have been actively combating various insurgent groups, particularly in parts of the North. The meeting with service chiefs and the IGP may be aimed at strategizing ways to tackle these security challenges more effectively. Given the current security situation, the discussions are likely to focus on enhancing security measures and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The timing of this meeting is also notable as it precedes President Tinubu's scheduled trip to Rome. On Saturday, the President will attend the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV, following an invitation from the Vatican. This event marks a significant moment for the Catholic Church and global leaders.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu will join international dignitaries and senior Catholic clergy for the solemn mass. The Vatican's formal invitation, delivered by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, highlights the importance of the President's presence amid global tensions and conflicts.

Bianca Ojukwu to accompany Tinubu to Vatican

President Tinubu will be accompanied to Rome by a high-level delegation, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and several prominent archbishops and bishops from Nigeria. Their presence underscores the strong ties between Nigeria and the Vatican, as well as the significance of this papal inauguration.

Pope Leo XIV recalled his visit to Lagos in the 1980s and noted that President Tinubu's physical presence was very important. He added that Nigeria is a dear nation to him and looks forward to meeting its president at his inauguration.

Pope Leo XIV invites Bola Tinubu to Rome Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Amaechi drags governors over Tinubu's leadership

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi has said that he and Jigawa state ex-governor Sule Lamido would have been more radical against President Bola Tinubu if they were still in office.

Amaechi, who chairman of the governors' forum during Lamido's second term in office, explained that the governors challenged the president and the federal government during their time.

The former governor commended his counterpart from Jigawa state, adding that they only parted ways when it came to working against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng