The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Nwobo Williams Chibuike in Abuja for allegedly masterminding a multi-million naira land fraud scheme involving fake plots across several locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released on X on Wednesday, April 4, the Commission disclosed that Chibuike, who posed as the Managing Director of C&C Realty & Construction Limited, Dream-Krest Homes and Properties Limited, and Dan Faith Shelters Limited, was marketing fictitious land in areas including Kurudu, Sabon Lugbe East Extension, Kpeyegyi, and Jikwoyi Village Extension.

The EFCC said its investigations revealed that Chibuike and his agents defrauded victims by collecting payments ranging from N3.5 million to as high as N60 million for plots in prime FCT districts such as Karsana, Pyakasa, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Katampe Extension, Guzape 2, and Kuje.

The Commission stated:

“Enquiries from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) confirmed that none of the land locations marketed and sold by the suspect and his companies exist.”

" Investigations showed that, Chibuike, self-styled Managing Director of C&C Reality & Construction Limited, Dream-Krest Homes and Properties Limited and Dan Faith Shelters Limited, was marketing fictitious and non-existing landed properties in several locations in the FCT and getting his victims to make payments ranging from N60,000,000( Sixty Million Naira), N24,000, 000( Twenty- Four Million Naira), N11,000,000( Eleven Million Naira) to N3, 500, 000( Three Million Five Hundred Naira) in locations such as Karsana, Pyakasa, Jikwoyi , Kurudu, Katampe Extension, Guzape 2, Kuje and other locations in the FCT.

"The Commission’s enquiries from the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, showed that none of the locations being marketed and sold by Chibuike and his agents are real."

The EFCC urged residents of Abuja and the general public to exercise extreme caution when dealing with land vendors, particularly itinerant marketers offering plots in undeveloped areas, Punch reports.

The agency emphasised the importance of verifying claims with relevant authorities and also taking note of the information received before making payments.

Chibuike is expected to be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The commission advised:

" The public is hereby alerted to be wary of such vendors, especially itinerant land marketers around the FCT and be appropriately guided."

