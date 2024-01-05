The Lagos State Ministry of Housing has warned prospective buyers to desist from buying houses from House Height Limited

It clarified that it is not in partnership with the real estate company or its managing director for the sale of Harmony Court

It also said that previous business partnership with the company was dissolved on account of non-performance

The Lagos State Ministry of Housing has issued a warning to prospective homeowners about House Height Limited, a real estate developer that poses as an official state government representative.

According to a statement on its X account on Thursday, January 5, 2023, the ministry told citizens not to do business with the company or its representatives regarding any Harmony Court-related matters along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, especially directed the message to Nigerians living abroad following a recent meeting with stakeholders.

The government did not appoint representatives

The Permanent Secretary noted that the House Height Limited's Managing Director, Ngozi Elizabeth Ola-David, also known as Ngozi Elizabeth Phil-Ebosie, is not an agent or partner of the Lagos State Government.

It added that the government did not appoint anyone to deal with anyone on its behalf regarding the three-bedroom apartments at Harmony Estate.

He said:

"Any claim by anyone that he or she is an appointed agent by the Ministry is false and should be disregarded."

He added that the State Government and House Height Limited's previous partnership had been dissolved due to non-performance by the terms and conditions of the contract.

Toriola advised the general public to disregard the purported claim of ownership by House Height Limited.

He said:

"Anyone who deals with the firm or its agents or buys a home from her in violation of this warning does so at his or her own risk"

