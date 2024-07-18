Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged 140 as a "cut-off" mark for admission into the university.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede announced this at the 2024 Policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.

JAMB pegs university cut-Off mark at 140 Photo credit: UTME

Source: Twitter

Oloyede also announced 100 as the minimum "cut-off" point mark for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education, Channels Television reports.

The examination board explained that there's no such thing as 'cut-off mark' in admission process to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to JAMB, what's obtainable is minimum tolerable score determinable by individual institutions.

JAMB further stated that this is not cut-off rather it means that no university is allowed to go below 140.

Oloyede added that different universities have their own benchmark score for admitting Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates for the 2024/25 academic session.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government pegged the age for admission into tertiary institutions at 18.

The minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, said underaged students are responsible for some of the problems in Nigerian higher institutions.

Source: Legit.ng