Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has officially filed a complaint against a yet-to-be-identified woman who threatened him with pregnancy

The 32-year-old said the woman, in the company of a man, intended to extort several hundred million won (₩) from him in June last year

Heung-min led Spurs to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League semi-final to set a final against Manchester United on May 21

Son Heung-min is taking a firm stand to protect his integrity, having reported a case of alleged blackmail to the authorities.

A South Korean woman in her 20s has claimed she is pregnant with the Premier League star's child.

Son has officially filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul.

Son Heung-Min during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group B match against Jordan. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu.

Source: Getty Images

Korean Police detain suspects

South Korean police have detained two suspects in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min.

According to the BBC, a woman in her 20s had previously approached Son last year, claiming she was pregnant with his child.

The woman allegedly demanded money from the South Korean international in exchange for her silence. A male accomplice later approached Son again in March, further escalating the situation.

Authorities confirmed that Son has filed a criminal complaint, which is being thoroughly investigated.

As reported by News.Az, police stated that the case would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 quarter-final first leg match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo by: Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Son Heung-min's agency issues statement

In response to the situation, Son’s agency, Son & Football Limited, released a public statement defending the player amid rising speculation and online rumours.

According to Yonhap, the agency emphasised that the 35-year-old footballer is the victim in this case. The statement read:

"Son & Football Limited has filed a criminal complaint for blackmail against individuals who threatened the player by claiming they would spread false information.

“The police are currently investigating the matter, and we will provide updates as soon as the investigation concludes.

“We will take strong legal action against those who engaged in blackmail and intimidation based on clearly false claims."

Son has been a key figure for Tottenham since joining the club in 2015, making 451 appearances and scoring 173 goals.

He remains an influential leader both for Spurs and the South Korean national team.

Tottenham are scheduled to face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, set to take place in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21 per Manchester Evening.

Football fans react.

@thfcalbon said:

"ARREST THAT WOMAN."

@zamzam0013 wrote:

"He is the Asia legend."

@Joelunya11 added:

"He got a final to play and boom we start seeing news like this. She's just a United fan trying to distract him."

