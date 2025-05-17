Ten inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center by breaking through a wall behind a toilet and exiting through a supply door

Sheriff Susan Hutson confirmed possible inside help and major infrastructure failures, including faulty locks and staff shortages

Three escapees have been recaptured, while a massive manhunt involving multiple agencies is underway for the remaining seven fugitives

Ten inmates managed to escape from the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans earlier this week by tearing through a wall behind a toilet and slipping through a delivery entrance under the cover of darkness.

According to officials, the breakout took place around 1 a.m., but jail staff did not realize the inmates were missing until over seven hours later during a morning headcount.

Manhunt has begun to rearrest the escapees who broke out of American jail

Source: Facebook

Sheriff Susan Hutson revealed at a press briefing that the escapees might have received assistance from within the department.

“We have indication that these detainees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department,” Hutson said.

The breach led to the temporary suspension of three jail employees, while internal investigations continue.

The inmates, ranging in age from 19 to 42, face a variety of charges — including multiple counts of murder, armed robbery, domestic abuse, and assault with a firearm.

Authorities initially believed that 11 people had escaped, but the number was revised to 10 after a system error was corrected.

Three escapees already rearrested

As of Friday, three of the escapees — Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, and Dkenan Dennis — have been captured. Myles was found hiding under a car in a hotel parking garage.

Three have already been arrested just hours after manhunt began. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Moody was tracked down with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip, while Dennis was taken into custody later in the day. Seven others remain at large.

Images released by the sheriff’s office show the words “To Easy LoL” scrawled above the hole used for the escape, with an arrow pointing toward the breach.

Authorities believe tools may have been used to cut a steel bar behind the toilet, and are now reviewing surveillance footage, communications logs, and conducting interviews with staff and inmates.

Deficient infrastructure aided prison break

Security lapses were cited as a major factor in the jailbreak. Several doors in the facility were reportedly defective, and the section from which the inmates escaped was meant to be on lockdown at 10:30 p.m. but lacked adequate monitoring due to staffing shortages. Only 60% of necessary personnel were on duty that night.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Louisiana State Police, are actively searching for the remaining fugitives. A reward of up to $7,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry warned the escapees on social media: “You can run, but you CANNOT HIDE. We will hunt each of you down.” Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings.

Kano man arrested for lewd act with goat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, had been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms—particularly TikTok—showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng