President Bola Tinubu met with Nigerian Catholic bishops in Rome, urging national unity through religious and cultural diversity

The meeting followed the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV and the funeral of the late Pope Francis, both of which the bishops attended

Tinubu emphasized collaboration with religious leaders to ensure national stability and progress

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace the country’s cultural and religious diversity as a source of strength rather than division.

Speaking in Rome on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the President urged national leaders to use their influence to promote unity, stability, and development.

Tinubu attends Pope Leo XIV's inauguration

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria who were part of the Nigerian delegation attending the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

The bishops had also traveled to the Vatican to pay final respects to the late Pope Francis.

Addressing the bishops, the President said:

“If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress.”

He described his presence at the Vatican during the historic transition in the Catholic Church as significant and expressed appreciation for the warm collaboration with the Church leaders.

Notable clergymen present at meeting

The meeting featured notable figures including Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria.

Archbishop Ugorji extended gratitude to President Tinubu for facilitating their participation in both the burial of Pope Francis and the installation mass of Pope Leo XIV.

“You are always there for us. Now that you have come to the Vatican, whenever we have our conference in Nigeria, we will also invite you, and we look forward to interfacing with you just as you were able to do with the Holy Father,” Archbishop Ugorji said.

Other prominent members of the clergy at the meeting included Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

The encounter is expected to strengthen ties between the Nigerian government and the Catholic Church, fostering greater collaboration in addressing national issues. Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, urging religious and political leaders alike to champion peace and collective growth.

The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with both parties pledging to continue engaging in dialogue that supports Nigeria’s democratic and moral fabric.

Nigerian bishops celebrate election of Pope Leo XIV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost had been elected by conclave as new Pope of the Catholic Church after the funeral rites of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 years.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is the first Pope from the United States of America, USA, in 2000 years. Born in Chicago in 1955, the new Pontiff also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

