The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, described his induction into the Nigerian Books of Record Hall of Fame as a great responsibility to promote Nigeria’s image

Oba Makama pledged support to NBR as a brand ambassador, emphasising the role of traditional rulers in nation-building and highlighting his national honour, CON

NBR Director-General Prof David David praised Oba Makama’s contributions, noting he is the first in Osun State to receive this recognition, alongside awards from youth and cultural organisations

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has described his induction into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame as a heavy responsibility.

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 17, noted that Oba Makama said the honour compels him to intensify efforts in projecting Nigeria’s image both nationally and internationally.

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, has commented on his induction into the Hall of Fame. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Olowu pledges to promote Nigeria’s image

Oba Makama emphasised the need for collective action to meet these significant challenges, pledging his full support to the NBR as a brand ambassador.

“On behalf of my good people of Owu Kuta and Olowu in council, I warmly welcome you to my kingdom, a land flowing with milk and honour.

“I appreciate the Federal Ministry of Information, the National Orientation Agency, and the Nigerian Books of Record for this recognition. I am fully aware it comes with huge responsibility," he said.

He highlighted his contributions to promoting the Nigerian military and national unity, noting his award of the national honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Traditional rulers play a vital role in securing communities and nation-building. I align with NBR’s mission to promote Nigeria’s excellent records and support attitudinal re-orientation,” he added.

NBR praises Olowu’s national and international goodwill

After being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, spoke about the honour. Photo credit: @Iwolandhub

Source: Twitter

Prof David David, Director-General of NBR, explained that Oba Makama was chosen for the honour due to his outstanding contributions both within Nigeria and abroad.

“Our research team conducted thorough investigations and found Oba Makama deserving of this prestigious recognition as the first in Osun State to be inducted,” he said.

Alongside the induction, the Olowu received awards from the Big Brothers Club and Nigeria Youth Council for his developmental efforts in Kuta and his role in uniting Yoruba monarchs.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including the Rector of Iree Polytechnic representing Osun State Governor Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, members of the House of Representatives, and traditional rulers from across the region.

Media practitioners, community leaders, and business captains joined Oba Makama and his Olori Abebi in celebrating the achievement.

Tinubu bags lifetime award in top African country

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has been conferred with the Lifetime African Achievement Prize by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, based in Ghana.

The recognition took place during the organisation’s 25th anniversary ceremony in Kumasi, where Tinubu was represented by Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng