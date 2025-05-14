The United States National Transportation Safety Board has shared its final report with the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of former Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, along with his family and associates

The report cites pilot disorientation and a violation of flight protocols as key factors in the crash that occurred on February 9, 2024, near Halloran Springs, California

Aviation experts suggest that the US government may pursue charges of criminal negligence against Orbic Air, the operators of the ill-fated helicopter

The Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed that the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shared its final report on the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, along with his wife, son, and three others.

The tragic accident occurred on February 9, 2024, when an Airbus EC130B4, operated by Orbic Air, LLC under Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 135, crashed near Halloran Springs, California.

Investigators cite pilot disorientation and flight protocol violations as key causes of the fatal accident. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages/HerbertWigwe/X

According to PUNCH, among those on board were Wigwe, his wife Doreen, their son Chizi, and former NGX Group Chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, alongside two pilots. Unfortunately, none of the passengers survived.

NTSB report findings on helicopter crash

The NTSB’s final report identified “pilot disorientation” as a key factor in the crash.

It further cited a violation of flight protocols, particularly the decision to proceed under visual flight rules (VFR) in instrument meteorological conditions (IMC), as contributing factors to the tragedy.

NSIB's stand on helicopter crash report

Speaking on the report, NSIB Director-General Alex Badeh stated that while the agency received the report as an interested party under ICAO Annex 13 protocols, it would not comment on its specifics. He emphasised:

“We do not necessarily comment on accident reports as they are not to ascertain blame but to improve safety and prevent reoccurrence. Please note that the NSIB is not the head of aviation.”

Family of victims in contact with NTSB

Badeh also disclosed that the families of the deceased had maintained communication with the NTSB throughout the investigation until the release of the final report.

“The family of the deceased has been in contact with the NTSB at the time of the accident till the close of the investigation.”

Legal implications for helicopter company

Meanwhile, aviation experts in Nigeria believe that the US government may pursue charges of criminal negligence against Orbic Air, the operators of the crash helicopter.

A judicial panel of inquiry could be convened to assess liability and determine applicable penalties for the company.

This development highlights the importance of adhering to flight protocols and ensuring aviation safety regulations are strictly followed to prevent future tragedies.

Aviation experts predict possible legal action against Orbic Air following the release of the NTSB findings. Photo credit: Herbert Wigwe/X

