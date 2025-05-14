JAMB to review 2025 UTME results following complaints of technical glitches, with a panel of experts and educational leaders scrutinising the exam process

Over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, prompting protests, with some alleging discrepancies in results and issues during the exam

JAMB defends results, stating they align with historical performance trends, while the Minister of Education supports anti-malpractice efforts

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will hold a review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results following an overwhelming number of complaints from candidates, parents, and educational stakeholders.

The board, which oversees the examination process for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions, described the public outcry as “unusual” and is seeking to address the concerns raised.

Mass Failures: JAMB, VCs, Rectors, Others to Take 1 Action on Students' 2025 UTME Results

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had earlier reported that students who participated in the 2025 UTME lamented widespread failures as a result of alleged technical glitches.

However, in a notice as reported by Punch, JAMB confirmed that a review meeting would be held on Thursday, May 15, where vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, examiners, and technical experts from various educational bodies would come together to scrutinise the examination process.

Review panel set up to examine issues with UTME 2025

The notice revealed that the review panel will include representatives from organisations such as the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria, the Educational Assessment and Research Network, and officials from Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

“The panel will evaluate the conduct and outcome of the 2025 UTME, and its primary objective will be to identify any challenges and recommend solutions to prevent a recurrence,” the notice stated.

It was also highlighted that this panel’s work would come at no cost to JAMB.

Widespread complaints over UTME 2025 results

The review follows protests from students, parents, and educational bodies about the results released last Friday. Many candidates have reported technical glitches, incomplete questions, and inconsistencies during the exam.

As many as 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, with some students alleging that their results did not reflect their actual performance.

One of the candidates, @Pennyfabz, voiced her frustration on social media, saying,

“I went from 285 to 156. Something is wrong with my result. I’m confident this is not what I should have gotten."

A parent also joined the calls for a review, stating,

“We demand a remark from JAMB. These are exceptional students scoring below 200. Many complained of incomplete questions and other technical issues. JAMB has said nothing. This cannot be swept under the rug.”

JAMB’s response to the complaints

Responding to the controversy, JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained that the board was fast-tracking its post-examination review.

This review typically takes place months after the examination but is being accelerated due to the "unusual complaints" from some states.

“We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues,” Dr. Benjamin said.

He also emphasised that JAMB had engaged experts to assist in the review process, ensuring that any identified problems would be addressed swiftly.

JAMB maintains results are in line with historical trends

Despite the controversy, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, defended the results, saying the performance statistics for 2025 were consistent with those of previous years.

“This is not peculiar to this year. The performance statistics are consistent with those of the last 12 years,” he explained.

He pointed out that in 2024, 76% of candidates scored less than 200, and in 2022, 78% of candidates had a similar performance.

Minister of Education weighs in on the high failure rate

Mass Failures: JAMB, VCs, Rectors, Others to Take 1 Action on Students' 2025 UTME Results

Source: Twitter

Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, also responded to the results, attributing the high failure rate to the government's ongoing efforts to curb examination malpractice.

“The results show that our anti-malpractice measures are working,” he said, reinforcing the idea that the high failure rate was a sign of the integrity of the examination process."

JAMB: States with highest UTME malpractice cases

Previously, Legit.ng reported that JAMB disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a media briefing, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country.

Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng