FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has released a list of states that will experience the highest number of rainy days in 2025, ranging between 250 and 290 days.

NiMET projected that Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states will record 250 rainy days.

The agency added that the next category of states to record significant rainfall – between 200 and 250 rainy days are Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu.

As reported by The Punch, NiMET disclosed this in its 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction issued on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to the prediction, North Central states such as Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory will record between 150 and 200 rainy days.

NiMET predicted that the northern states of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno, will experience rainfall between 110 and 150 days in the year.

“The total amount of rainfall across Nigeria in 2025 is predicted to be between 405 mm in the far north and 3010 mm in the coastal states of the country.

“It is predicted that the annual rainfall total in Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, and Katsina states is likely to be less than 685 mm.

“Rainfall in the central states (parts of Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue states, and the FCT) is expected to range from 970 mm to 1500 mm.

“It is projected that Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states will have between 2700 mm and 3010 mm of annual rainfall total.

“The forecast shows that in 2025, the total rainfall amounts in most parts of Nigeria are likely to be normal to below normal when compared to the long-term average,”

NIMET predicts 3-day weather likely to affect clarity

Recall that NiMet forecasted hazy weather conditions across Nigeria from Wednesday to Friday, with moderate dust haze and visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

The agency advises people with respiratory issues to take precautions and recommends airline operators obtain specific weather reports for effective flight planning.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through NiMet's website for the latest updates and further information.

NiMet lists states predicted to experience haziness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NiMET on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, released the weather outlook for three days in some parts of Nigeria.

The agency predicted haziness in some parts of Katsina and Kano and thunderstorms across southern, central, and northeastern states.

The weather variations will be experienced from Tuesday to Thursday and it includes sunny skies with cloud patches in the North, while thunderstorms are expected in cities including Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Adamawa states.

