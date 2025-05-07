The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, on Tuesday, May 6, released the weather outlook for three days in some parts of Nigeria

The agency predicted haziness in some parts of Katsina and Kano and thunderstorms across southern, central, and northeastern states

The weather variations will be experienced from Tuesday to Thursday and it includes sunny skies with cloud patches in the North, while thunderstorms are expected in cities including Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Adamawa

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and thunderstorms across the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

Thunderstorms expected in major cities – NiMet

Residents to experience haziness and thunderstorms in some states across Nigeria. Photo credit: Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja envisaged slight dust haze over parts of Katsina and Kano states during the forecast period on Tuesday.

As reported by The Punch, it anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of cloud are anticipated over the North Central region, with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa during the morning period.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Over the southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet releases fresh weather outlook for this week, Urges Caution Across Nigeria. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to the agency, the thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday, May 7, with spells of sunshine over the northern states throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon or evening hours.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of cloud over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Delta and Bayelsa States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa States,” it stated.

It further advised the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles are in suspension, and people with respiratory issues ought to be cautious of the present weather conditions.

The agency added:

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur; the public should take adequate precautions.

“Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website, www.nimet.gov.ng.”

NiMET strike suspended as FG meets demands

Legit.ng earlier reported that NiMet unions suspended their strike until May 13, 2025, after Minister Festus Keyamo’s intervention, with unions acknowledging his sincere efforts to address their concerns.

The suspension allows time to monitor if the federal government follows through on promises, including resolving salary issues and implementing minimum wage adjustments.

Minister Keyamo reassured the unions, outlining steps to address their grievances, while Permanent Secretary Dr Ibrahim Kana expressed optimism for a resolution by the deadline.

