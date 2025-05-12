The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has questions to answer concerning a viral clip that showed him allegedly engaging in naira abuse

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians on social media dared the anti-graft agency to arrest Tompolo as it did to other offenders

Under Section 21 of the CBN Act, 2007, all acts that constitute naira abuse are punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than six months or a fine, or both

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday, May 12, vowed that Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, "will have questions to answer".

The EFCC said Tompolo will be interrogated for alleged naira abuse.

Legit.ng reports that Tompolo is a prominent former militant leader from Delta state.

The 54-year-old has a multi-billion naira contract with the federal government over pipeline surveillance, coastal protection, and safeguarding of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region awarded to him by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are calls for accountability following the circulation of a video clip showing the ex-militant leader partaking in an act that constitutes naira abuse. The clip also triggered renewed criticism of the EFCC over perceived selective law enforcement.

The clip was recorded in April during Tompolo’s 54th birthday, but it re-surfaced on Sunday morning, May 11.

Tompolo: What the law says about naira abuse

The spraying of the naira as seen on Tompolo's birthday, contravenes Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007.

The CBN Act stated that tampering with the naira would attract imprisonment.

According to the Act, anyone caught in the act is guilty of an offence, and liable to six months in prison or will be fined N50,000 or might get both fine and imprisonment.

Spraying of, dancing, or matching on the naira or any note issued by the bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under Sub-section (1) of this section.

The naira abuse policy is still active and anyone found culpable risks punishment.

Tompolo: EFCC reacts

Reacting to several calls for action, the EFCC posted a picture of the incident that happened at Tompolo's birthday celebration. It then wrote across its official social media handles on Monday, May 12:

"Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!"

