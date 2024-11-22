A coalition of civil society organisations in Nigeria has condemned allegations made by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, that the Nigerian Navy is involved in oil theft in the Niger Delta

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria has strongly condemned allegations made by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, that the Nigerian Navy is complicit in oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The group, led by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors of Nigeria (RHAN) and the Centre for Action Against Corruption (CAAC), described Tompolo's allegations as unsubstantiated, baseless, frivolous, and lacking in merit.

At a press conference in Abuja, the group highlighted Tompolo's alleged negative antecedents, including his history as a wanted fugitive and member of a militant coalition that terrorized and kidnapped oil workers.

Group praises Navy's achievements

The group praised Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), for his achievements in fighting oil bunkering and theft.

According to the coalition, the Nigerian Navy, under Ogalla's leadership, has achieved significant milestones, including the destruction of illegal refining sites, the arrest of sea pirates, a reduction in maritime crimes, and over 21,630 hours of patrol, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures.

Oil theft: Ogalla urged to remain focused

The coalition urged the CNS to remain focused and resilient in its fight against oil theft, noting that success is imminent.

They also called on lovers of peace to join them in condemning Tompolo's allegations, warning that unchecked misinformation could lead to chaos and increased criminality.

“We call on the CNS to remain focused, unfazed and resilient in his dogged fight as success is just around the corner and to discountenance the allegation as those that are with you are more than those against you," the group said.

Navy relocates training base from Lagos to Rivers

In another report, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, announced the relocation of the Naval Training Command headquarters from Lagos to Onne in Rivers state.

Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy is moving its training command to Rivers because it has enough space to carry out its duties.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 25.

