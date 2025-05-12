A public debate erupted online as Nigerians challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take action against Chief Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, over an alleged case of naira abuse

Legit.ng reports that the controversy was ignited by a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by some users who strongly dared the EFCC

The footage—reportedly from Tompolo’s 54th birthday celebration in April—showed the Niger Delta chieftain dancing while a man lavishly sprays N1,000 notes before him

Warri, Delta state - Nigerians have called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to immediately arrest Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, for alleged naira abuse.

Legit.ng reports that Tompolo is a prominent former militant leader from Delta state.

Tompolo has a multi-billion naira contract with the federal government over pipeline surveillance, coastal protection, and safeguarding of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region awarded to him by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are calls for accountability following the circulation of a video clip showing the ex-militant leader partaking in an act that constitutes naira abuse. The clip also triggered renewed criticism of the EFCC over perceived selective law enforcement.

Legit.ng found that the clip was recorded in April during Tompolo’s 54th birthday, but it re-surfaced on Sunday morning, May 11.

Video shows Tompolo 'abusing' naira

Legit.ng reports that the spraying of the naira as seen on Tompolo's birthday, contravenes Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007.

The CBN Act stated that tampering with the naira would attract imprisonment.

Naira abuse: What the law says

According to the Act, anyone caught in the act is guilty of an offence, and liable to six months in prison or will be fined N50,000 or might get both fine and imprisonment.

The CBN explained in the Act that spraying, dancing, or matching on the Naira is an abuse or tampering of Nigeria's currency. The Act reads:

A person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on notes and coins imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.

A coin or note shall be deemed to have been tampered with if the coin or note has been impaired, diminished, or lightened otherwise than by fair wear and tear or has been defaced by engraving, mutilating, piercing, stapling, writing, tearing, soiling, squeezing or any other form of deliberate and willful abuse whether the coin or note has or has not been thereby diminished or lightened.

For the avoidance of doubt, spraying of, dancing, or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under Sub-section (1) of this section.

It remains to be seen if the CBN or any other relevant agency will act against Tompolo, and implement its Act.

Legit.ng understands that the naira abuse policy is still active and anyone found culpable risks punishment.

Some comments and reactions from X on the incident have been captured below:

@OurFavOnlineDoc tweeted:

"Dear @officialEFCC come out o.

"Here is Tompolo mutilating the Naira.

"I know the eyes of that your eagle will suddenly go blind but I am bringing this to your attention publicly so the whole world will see you are a shameless agency with double standards."

@talk2_joseph said:

"Do you believe EFCC can arr£st Tompolo over money spraying as many are calling for online? Hmm you see those guys wey tie white...hmmn...na dem be ' egbesu boys ' na them gbege FG for years for creeks until FG give Tompolo their Oga oil contract of billions of naira make peace reign. ....no be the same way dem take chop kola dem dey take chop bitter Kola. Whether you like it or not , levels dey this life in all aspects."

@bukunmipreacher commented:

"Is Tompolo bigger than Efcc? Yes! The answer is YES! Our institutions are weak and largely instruments to oppress opposition & masses. The entire EFCC…HQ & branches no reach to arrest anyone with political or money connect in NIGERIA. Speak English and move to the next event."

Tinubu's minister violates CBN rule, may be jailed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hannatu Musa Musawa, the minister of art, culture, and creative economy, came under fire for allegedly 'abusing' the naira notes.

A viral video showed Musawa spraying a musician naira notes at an event after her inauguration.

