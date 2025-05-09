A 'prophet', Joel Atuma, has shared his projection for the upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025 final

Atuma in a video seen by Legit.ng, predicted the team that would "take home the Champions League"

Legit.ng reports that the UCL 2025 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31, between French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Italian side Inter Milan

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global sports and football.

Umuahia, Abia state - Prophet Joel Atuma of The Lord Grace Provinces, Umuahia, has prophesied that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will see off Inter Milan to clinch the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025 final.

Speaking in a video posted recently on his official YouTube channel, seen by Legit.ng, the Abia-based cleric said PSG would emerge champions in Munich "because of the pope".

The 2025 UCL final is set: Reigning Italian champions Inter Milan will take on French giants PSG in the finale in Munich. Photo credits: @PSG_inside, @DougieCritchley

Source: Twitter

His words:

"It is PSG's time to have the cup. Without Kylian Mbappé, yes, that is going to happen. You need to know that this is the time for PSG to take home the Champions League; I assure you that."

Atuma added:

"You are going to see that PSG are going to be crowned the champions of Europe come May ending. Watch out. It is PSG's time, and the only reason is because of the pope. I will come back to explain what happened—everytime the pope dies."

Pastor Atuma's video can be watched below:

UCL 2025: Prophet Matthew speaks on likely winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Richard Matthew said the least-expected team among the clubs in the last four of the prestigious UCL can clinch the coveted trophy.

Prophet Matthew explained that he already knows who is winning the 2025 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng