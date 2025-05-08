Former Paris Saint-Germain star Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and Inter Milan legend Samuel Eto'o met at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, May 7

Les Parisiens secured a 3-1 aggregate victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, booking their place in the final

PSG will now face Inter Milan at the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Parc des Princes, with club legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in attendance.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz (first half) and Achraf Hakimi (second half) sealed the victory for the French side, securing their spot in the final.

Arsenal netted a consolation goal in the second half, but it wasn't enough to force extra time, as PSG progressed with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Okocha, Eto'o Meet in Paris

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha attended the UEFA Champions League semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, where he caught up with four-time CAF Player of the Year, Samuel Eto'o.

In an Instagram post, the former PSG midfielder shared his delight at having a meaningful conversation with Eto'o, who currently serves as President of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

The AFCON winner also took the opportunity to congratulate Les Parisiens on securing their second win over Arsenal in seven meetings, and on reaching their second UEFA Champions League final. He said:

"Paris was lit, congratulations PSG."

The Super Eagles legend won the Trophee des Champions in 1998 and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001 during his four seasons with PSG, per Transfermarkt.

Fans hail Okocha, Eto'o

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the meeting of both African football legends in Paris. Read them below:

anthony_baffoe5 said:

"You guys made me smile on the pitch 🔥🔥and now you make me smile off the pitch -monumental eternal legends. Africa is proud of you."

carlos_el_primero wrote:

"From one legend to another two!!!"

tiqayworld added:

"2 Greatest African players."

webbalingz said:

"Two senior men respect."

mazitriplea added:

"Too good they named him twice. Best baller out of Africa."

mckema1 said:

"I just love the aura of friendship and mutual respect these 2 Legends have for each other."

newarinze wrote:

"Jay Jay. What a childhood we had because of the joy we had watching you play for Nigeria."

ejike_ibeh5 added:

"BABA YOU CAME TOO EARLY IN THE GAME , THESE BOYS THESE BOYS THESE DAYS DONT KNOW HOW TO PLAY FOOTBALL."

gucciano01 said:

"He was destined to be so good that they had to name him twice Jay Jay."

Fatawu names Okocha greatest African football legend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana international Abdul Fatawu named former Super Eagles star Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as his greatest African football legend, ahead of several other top stars from the continent.

The 21-year-old's choice of the Bolton Wanderers icon has sparked fresh debate online among fans and pundits alike.

Okocha, renowned for his flair and creativity, has often been compared with African players who have won the CAF Player of the Year award and even earned nominations for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

