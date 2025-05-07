Nigerian pastor Papa Frank Lloyd is being trolled for prophesying a Barcelona Champions League win

Despite a thrilling comeback, Barcelona lost a dramatic 7-6 semi-final to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday

Fans have taken to social media demanding accountability for Papa Lloyd’s “false prophecy”

Nigerian cleric, Papa Frank Lloyd, founder of Light Bearers International Ministries in Port Harcourt, is under intense fire on social media after his bold prophecy about Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League journey went disastrously wrong.

The pastor had previously declared that he saw Barcelona lifting the Champions League trophy this season, a statement that went viral and stirred both excitement and scepticism among football fans.

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, fierce batte between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time but at the end I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final.

"I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

Unfortunately for the self-proclaimed "Commandant General of the Prophetic Kingdom," Barcelona was eliminated by Inter Milan in a heart-pounding two-leg semi-final.

The Serie A giants triumphed 4-3 in the second leg at the San Siro, sealing a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Barca's collapse in extra time vs Inter

The tie between Barcelona and Inter Milan will go down as one of the greatest in Champions League history, BBC reports.

After a 3-3 thriller in the first leg, Barcelona found themselves 2-0 down at halftime in Milan, trailing 5-3 on aggregate.

The Catalans showed incredible resilience, turning the game around with three goals, including a late strike by Raphinha to take a 6-5 lead on aggregate.

However, veteran Inter defender Francesco Acerbi levelled the tie, and substitute Davide Frattesi scored the decisive goal in extra time.

The game ended 4-3 on the night, and 7-6 on aggregate, matching the joint highest-scoring Champions League semi-final of all time.

Social media reactions explode after Barca’s loss

Following the outcome, fans wasted no time dragging Papa Frank Lloyd on social media, mocking his prophetic powers and even calling for the closure of his church.

"This man’s church needs to be close down for this nonsense prophecy": @ng_digitals tweeted.

"Can someone please forward the result of tonight’s game to the 'Commandant General of the Prophetic Kingdom'": @OurFavOnlineDoc tweeted.

""Commander General of the Prophetic kingdom" can not be wrong. Inter Milan will now have to represent Spain": @samoalfred tweeted.

Other users poked fun at his loyal congregation:

“Some people go still go this church on Sunday after this Barca prophecy,” one wrote.

Inter Milan will now face the winners of the second semifinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal to know their opponents for the Champions League final in Munich.

Yamal pens letter to Barcelona fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal sent fans a special message after their devastating UEFA Champions League exit.

Yamal, who was a standout performer across both legs, was heartbroken by the defeat. He shared a letter with the club supporters on his Instagram handle.

