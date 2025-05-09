The Nigerian government said it is closely working with Finnish authorities to extradite Simon Ekpa for prosecution over offences related to terrorism and matters bordering on the security of the nation

Amid the resumption of Nnamdi Kanu's trial, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi confirmed that Ekpa's case will not be abandoned

Ekpa has been held in Finland since his arrest, facing charges related to terrorism and other criminal activities

In a significant twist, Lateef Fagbemi's aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Friday, denied claims that the federal government has commenced extradition proceedings against Simon Ekpa

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian government is working closely with the Finnish authorities to extradite Simon Ekpa for prosecution over offences allegedly committed against the country’s national security and sovereignty.

Tinubu-led government has denied moves to extradite Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa from Finland. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, confirmed this on Thursday, May 8, during a programme organised by the Ministry of Justice at its headquarters in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, May 9, Lateef Fagbemi assured stakeholders that Ekpa’s case would not be abandoned, emphasising that, upon his extradition to Nigeria, the state would pursue the matter diligently.

“Simon Ekpa’s offence is a cross-border offence. If he committed an offence there and committed another one here, we cannot request his release to us until they have dealt with him. After that, we can request his extradition,” he said.

Fagbemi reiterated:

“Simon Ekpa committed offences both there and here.”

FG denies extradition process against Simon Ekpa

In a new development, Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Friday, the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, denied reports that the federal government has commenced extradition proceedings against Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Communication and Publicity, Kamarudeen Ogundele, on Friday, the AGF said the reports misrepresented comments he made at a stakeholders’ engagement held on Thursday in Abuja.

Simon Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria: Lawyer speaks

Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, insists FG is not working with Finnish authorities to extradite Simon Ekpa amid Nnamdi Kanu's trial. Photo credit: Lateef Fagbemi, Adachineke/Wikimedia Commons

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the authorities in Finland have said they suspected Nigerian separatist leader Simon Ekpa of instigating Biafra supporters to commit terrorist acts in the African country.

Legit.ng reported that the impression stemmed from a large-scale terrorism investigation carried out by the law enforcement agency in the Northern European nation since November 2024.

The lead investigator, Detective Superintendent Otto Hiltunen said Finland cooperated with the Nigerian authorities during what he called Ekpa's "criminal investigation".

However, Ekpa’s lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, responded to media reports suggesting that the Finnish courts have already ruled on the matter.

Gummerus clarified that the case is still pending, and no official decision has been made on Ekpa’s transfer to Nigeria.

Simon Ekpa is suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent between 23 August 23, 2021, and November 18, 2024.

According to reports, the NBI has frozen the 40-year-old’s assets.

Ekpa is scheduled to appear in court in June 2025.

Tinubu speaks on Simon Ekpa's detention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu welcomed the intervention of the Finnish government with the arrest and detention of Ekpa.

Tinubu spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng