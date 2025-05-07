Following a preliminary investigation, the authorities in Finland have said they suspected Nigerian separatist leader Simon Ekpa of instigating Biafra supporters to commit terrorist acts in the African country

The impression stemmed from a large-scale terrorism investigation carried out by the law enforcement agency in the Northern European nation since November 2024

The lead investigator, Detective Superintendent Otto Hiltunen said Finland cooperated with the Nigerian authorities during what he called Ekpa's "criminal investigation"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security affairs.

Helsinki, Finland - Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has suspected Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), of terrorism-related crimes.

As reported on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, by Finnish state-owned Yle, the NBI said it suspects Ekpa of "public exhortation to an offence committed with a terrorist intent and of contributing to the activities of a terrorist group".

Simon Ekpa deploys social media to strongly agitate for the creation of a Biafra nation, albeit controversially. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

Detective Superintendent Otto Hiltunen, the lead investigator, said in a statement on Tuesday, May 6:

"As we suspected that the consequences of the public exhortation and the activities of a terrorist group occurred in Nigeria, we cooperated with the Nigerian authorities during the criminal investigation.”

'Simon Ekpa to be repatriated to Nigeria soon'

Meanwhile, a witness of the federal government testifying in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the known leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said Ekpa would soon be extradited from Finland to Nigeria to face trial for supporting the defendant.

The witness, simply identified as “AAA” and a staff of the Department of State Services (DSS), was part of the team that arrested Kanu on October 15, 2015, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos.

Under cross-examination on Friday, May 2, by the defendant’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, the witness said that although he is not aware of other supporters facing trial for agitating for a Biafran nation, Ekpa has been arrested and is facing extradition for supporting the movement and “inciting violence”.

Legit.ng recalls that in November 2024, Ekpa was arrested and detained by the NBI over his hugely controversial social media activities. This marks his second arrest in Finland; he was previously detained in 2023 but was released shortly after.

Following his last arrest, Finnish police said the dangerous incitement accusation is under investigation and it involves international cooperation. It said the Nigerian government was contacted as President Bola Tinubu commended the Finnish authorities for the arrest. Ekpa is suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent between 23 August 23, 2021, and November 18, 2024.

According to reports, the NBI has frozen the 40-year-old’s assets.

Ekpa is scheduled to appear in court in June 2025.

Tinubu speaks on Simon Ekpa's detention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu welcomed the intervention of the Finnish government with the arrest and detention of Ekpa.

Tinubu spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng