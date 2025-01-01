The Nigerian government has made significant progress in its efforts to extradite Simon Ekpa

The Nigerian government has made significant progress in its efforts to extradite Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator.

Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) gave this update while speaking during a 2024 year-end review programme on Channels Television.

Nigerian Army hints on move to extradite Simpn Ekpa

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that Ekpa, was arrested by Finnish law enforcement on November 21 and he faces charges of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media.

He was subsequently sent to prison by a district court in Päijät-Häme.

CDS: Documents for Ekpa's extradition submitted to Finnish govt

Musa confirmed that the federal government has submitted most of the necessary documents to Finnish authorities for Ekpa’s extradition, The Cable reported.

"We’ve actually forwarded most of the requirements to the Finnish government. So, I’m sure the right thing will be done," Musa said.

CDS expresses satisfaction over arrest

Musa expressed his satisfaction with Ekpa's arrest, adding,

"Well, I’m sure he is cooling off somewhere. Legal action is going to be taken accordingly. I don’t want to say much about that, but I’m happy he has been arrested."

The federal government has been under pressure to take decisive action against the separatist leader, who has been an outspoken advocate for Biafra's secession from Nigeria.

Military on the Trail of Bello Turji

In other security updates, Musa also spoke about the military's operations against notorious terrorist and bandit leader Bello Turji, Vanguard reported.

"The update is that since he knows we’ve been after him, he has been operating underground and we are conducting operations," he said.

Musa reassured Nigerians that Turji would be apprehended soon, emphasizing, "It’s just a matter of time."

He also revealed that over 120,000 terrorists in the northeast have surrendered, with efforts now focusing on distinguishing between those coerced into insurgency and the masterminds behind the violence.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Turji, despite being pursued by the military, has resumed activities in Zamfara, where he and his men have targeted travellers and communities along the Shinkafi road.

Intelligence sources report that senior Fulani leaders recently met with Turji in an attempt to persuade him to halt his violent actions, but the bandit leader reportedly showed no signs of backing down.

Finnish authorities freeze Simon Ekpa’s Assets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Reports making the rounds on Saturday, December 14, disclosed that the authorities in Finland have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator facing allegations of terrorism-related activities.

Yle, a local newspaper, reported that the Finnish government also froze the assets of companies associated with Ekpa and four of his accomplices, who are also in remand.

