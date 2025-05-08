A new Pope of the Catholic church has been elected as a white smoke has been sighted coming from the Vatican chimney

The 133 cardinals who gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel finally agreed on who would be the next Pope

There had earlier been black smoke escaping from the famous chimney, indicating that no decision had been taken

A new Pope who will lead the Catholic church has finally emerged after many rounds of voting.

There were 133 Cardinals who were locked away in the hallowed Sistine Chapel where they cast their votes to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, who died aged 88.

In a video posted on Instagram by Vatican News, white smoke was seen escaping from the chimney to signify the emergence of a new Pope.

When this happens, it means the cardinals have agreed on who would succeed a late Pope.

They have previously failed up to three times and black smoke was seen oozing from the chimney.

According to reporting by Vatican News, the new Pope would appear soon to gree the people gathered at the St Peter Basilica.

The outlet reports:

"White smoke! The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected the new Pope. He will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica."

What happens next after election of new Pope?

When a candidate has received the required number of votes, the ballots are once again burned, but this time around, they are burned with chemicals that enable them to produce white smoke, indicating a pope has been elected.

Once the person who is elected accepts the election, he chooses his name and then proceeds to the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. He then pronounces his blessing on the city of Rome.

But before then, the dean of the cardinal of electors pronounces the Latin words "Habemus Papam", which means “we have a pope.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng