NIMET has released a 3-day weather forecast for January 27-29, 2025, predicting slight dust haze over Northern and North Central regions

The Southern region is expected to experience a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds in the mornings, followed by localised showers and thunderstorms in parts of Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, and Bayelsa states

The public is advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, and stay informed through weather updates from NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has released its 3-day weather forecast for the period from January 27 to January 29, 2025.

The forecast provides detailed predictions for various regions across the country, highlighting weather conditions and advisory measures for the public.

NIMET Lists Actual States Where 3-Day Thunderstorms Are Expected, Sends Message to Nigerians

Source: Getty Images

Slight Dust Haze and Localised Showers Expected

On Monday, January 27, slight dust haze was expected over the North and North Central regions throughout the day.

The Southern region anticipated a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds in the morning hours, followed by prospects of localised showers and thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Weather Conditions for January 28

For Tuesday, January 28, slight dust haze was expected over most parts of the Northern states, except for Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Yobe states, where moderate dust haze conditions were anticipated.

The North Central region was expected to experience slight dust haze throughout the day.

In the Southern region, a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds was predicted for the morning hours, with prospects of localised showers and thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Lagos, Delta, and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Moderate Dust Haze on January 29

On Wednesday, January 29, moderate dust haze was expected over the Northern region throughout the day.

Slight dust haze with good visibility was anticipated over the North Central region.

The Southern region was forecasted to have a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds in the morning hours, followed by prospects of localised showers and thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the afternoon and evening period.

Advisory for Public Safety

NIMET advised the public to take necessary precautions due to the suspended dust particles. People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues were urged to be cautious of the weather conditions.

The agency also warned that strong winds might precede rains in areas likely to experience thunderstorms.

It emphasised adhering to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NIMET for effective planning. Residents were encouraged to stay informed through weather updates from NIMET by visiting their website.

Updating NIN Details from Home

Legit.ng reported that National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a new online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

The platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng