A thunderstorm ignited a fire on March 23, razing Saint Peter’s Primary School in Igbemo, Ekiti State, and destroying five classroom blocks

Governor Biodun Oyebanji pledged swift reconstruction of the damaged structure to ensure students can return to their original school

Concerns over public health risks at the relocated AUD Pilot Nursery and Primary School prompted immediate government intervention to halt unhygienic practices within the premises

Ekiti State – A thunderstorm on March 23, 2025, sparked a fire that razed Saint Peter’s Primary School in Igbemo, Ekiti State, destroying five blocks of classrooms.

The fire, reportedly caused by a thunder strike during a stormy downpour lasting over an hour, left pupils and teachers dislodged.

Thunderstorm Ignited Fire, Razing Primary School and Destroying Five Classroom Blocks

Source: UGC

Following the incident, teachers relocated the pupils to the nearby AUD Pilot Nursery Primary School to continue their academic activities without significant disruption.

Governor pledges swift reconstruction of burnt structure

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, inspected the site on Monday and pledged to rebuild the destroyed school structure without delay.

Represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Monisade Afuye, the governor expressed sadness over the incident but commended the prompt relocation of pupils.

“The structure razed down will be rebuilt in due course so that the pupils and teachers can heave a sigh of relief after the fire incident,” he stated.

Oyebanji also appreciated the efforts of the State Universal Basic Education Board in ensuring minimal disruption to the students’ learning.

Concerns over public health risks at relocated school

During the visit, Governor Oyebanji addressed complaints from teachers at AUD Pilot Nursery and Primary School regarding residents piling refuse and defecating within the premises.

He immediately ordered the cessation of such practices, citing concerns over potential health risks to pupils and staff. Education Secretary for Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Mrs Adesola George-Ojo, highlighted the need for completing the perimeter fencing of the school to curb these unhygienic behaviours and prevent disease outbreaks.

About Ekiti state

Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its lush landscapes, rolling hills, and rich cultural heritage.

Established in 1996, its capital, Ado-Ekiti, serves as the administrative and economic hub. Predominantly agrarian, Ekiti is famed for producing crops such as yam, cocoa, and palm oil.

The state is also home to various tourist attractions, including the Ikogosi Warm Springs and Erin Ayonigba Sacred Fish River. Ekiti prides itself on its emphasis on education, earning it the nickname "Fountain of Knowledge."

Its people, known for their hospitality and deep-rooted traditions, contribute to the state's vibrant and serene atmosphere.

NIMET predicts 3-day thunderstorms

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has released its 3-day weather forecast for the period from January 27 to January 29, 2025.

The forecast provides detailed predictions for various regions across the country, highlighting weather conditions and advisory measures for the public. On Monday, January 27, slight dust haze was expected over the North and North Central regions throughout the day.

The Southern region anticipated a hazy atmosphere with patches of clouds in the morning hours, followed by prospects of localised showers and thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng