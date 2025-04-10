Nigeria's Federal Government has predicted heavy flooding in 1,249 communities across 176 Local Government Areas between April and November 2025

The newly unveiled 2025 Annual Flood Outlook highlights specific communities at high risk, with climate change and rising sea levels worsening the situation in coastal areas

Stakeholders are urged to prioritize preparedness and early responses to mitigate the devastating impacts of flooding on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure

The Federal Government of Nigeria announced the likelihood of heavy flooding affecting approximately 1,249 communities within 176 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between April and November.

This revelation came during the unveiling of the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja, with the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, spearheading discussions.

States at high flood risk identified

In his presentation, Professor Utsev identified high flood-risk states, including Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT. Coastal and riverine areas, such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Ondo, were highlighted as particularly vulnerable due to rising sea levels and tidal surges, affecting fishing, wildlife habitats, and river navigation.

Flooding: An accelerating natural disaster

Professor Utsev emphasised that flooding remains one of Nigeria’s most devastating natural disasters, with climate change accelerating its severity and frequency.

Flash and urban flooding are expected in major cities due to intense rainfall combined with inadequate drainage systems and flood resilience infrastructure.

However, the minister assured that, unlike some other natural disasters, flooding can be effectively mitigated through proper planning and infrastructure development.

Tailored forecasts have been developed for specific communities to enhance preparedness and communication at the grassroots level.

NIHSA advocates science-driven flood management

During the event, NIHSA's Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Umar Mohammed, presented the AFO’s updated methodology, which now pinpoints individual communities at risk, rather than just LGAs.

This approach was developed through continuous feedback, technological advancements, and multi-agency collaboration.

Mr. Mohammed stated, “We are transforming flood data into real-time decisions and impactful resilience-building. Our focus has expanded to assess sectoral impacts on health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, offering more robust tools to policymakers and disaster risk managers.”

Early response as a priority

Richard Pheelangwah, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, urged stakeholders to prioritise early responses to protect lives and livelihoods, depicting the importance of the AFO’s findings in Nigeria’s flood management strategy.

The unveiling of the 2025 AFO marks a significant advancement in the country’s efforts to address flooding through science-driven planning and community empowerment.

As Nigeria braces for the months ahead, the focus remains on preparedness and resilience to reduce the impact of this natural disaster.

