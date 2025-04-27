The South-South APC has demanded a public apology from social media activist VeryDarkMan over his verbal attack on Senate President Godswill Akpabio

VeryDarkMan criticized Akpabio for leading Nigeria’s delegation to the Pope’s funeral, calling it misplaced while insecurity ravages parts of Nigeria

The APC defended Akpabio’s trip as a presidential assignment and warned the influencer to stop actions that could tarnish the administration's image

The South-South chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern warning to popular social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, demanding that he tender an apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio within one week.

The warning, conveyed in a statement by Blessing Agbomhere, Zonal Organizing Secretary of the South-South APC, came after VeryDarkMan released a viral video sharply criticizing Akpabio’s recent trip to the Vatican.

APC has fiercely responded back to VDM for verbally attacking Akpabio. Image credit: FB/VDM, Godswil Obot Akpabio

VDM brandishes Akpabio's visit to Vatican 'shameful'

In the video, the activist described the Senate President’s attendance at Pope Francis' funeral as "shameful," arguing that Akpabio should instead have been visiting Nigerian states grappling with deadly attacks.

Agbomhere, however, pushed back against the remarks, accusing VeryDarkMan of masking slander and character assassination under the guise of activism.

He explained that Akpabio’s trip to the Vatican was not self-initiated but was an assignment from President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him to lead a five-man federal delegation to represent Nigeria.

“VeryDarkMan is becoming notorious for blackmail, slander, and character assassination while pretending to advocate for the masses,” Agbomhere said.

“The Senate President was duly nominated by the President to attend the funeral as Nigeria’s representative. What exactly is wrong with that?”

Akpabio described as Catholic devout

The APC official defended Akpabio’s credentials, describing him as a devout Catholic and a family man of "unblemished character," qualities he said made him a fitting envoy for the solemn occasion.

Akpabio led a Tinubu-approved team of Nigerian representatives to Vatican. Credit: FB/Akpabio Godswill

Agbomhere insisted that criticisms like those of VeryDarkMan only serve to damage Nigeria’s image abroad.

He added:

“We are giving VeryDarkMan one week to tender an unreserved apology to the Senate President and to desist from further actions that seek to tarnish the reputation of President Tinubu’s administration.”

Agbomhere also urged the public to disregard what he termed as the "uninformed ranting" of the influencer. He maintained that the federal government was already working tirelessly behind the scenes to combat insecurity across the country.

“President Tinubu, upon returning from overseas engagements, immediately met with security chiefs and issued firm directives for a renewed and more effective approach to national security,” he said.

“It is not a situation that can be reversed overnight, but efforts are ongoing.”

Agbomhere concluded by emphasizing the need for patience from Nigerians as the government continues its efforts to restore peace and security across troubled regions.

APC woman leader accuses commissioner of harassment

In a similar development, a woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hajia Aisha Shehu, popularly known as “Nnamama,” has accused the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Shehu Ndanusa Usman, of harassment and intimidation over her participation in an empowerment programme organised by Senator Saliu Mustapha.

In an exclusive audio conversation obtained by Legit.ng, Hajia Aisha revealed that she was pressured to return the grinding machine she received as part of Senator Mustapha’s "Alubarika Empowerment Programme."

