The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested a Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu (aka Richard), for drug trafficking

41-year-old Udatu was arrested with two giant music speakers used to conceal illicit drugs on Monday, 7th April 2025

The suspect is an ex-convict who had been arrested, convicted, and jailed for drug trafficking offences while in Malaysia before returning to Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - A 41-year-old Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu (aka Richard), has been arrested with two giant music speakers used to conceal four large parcels of methamphetamine.

The drug, which weighed 2.700 kilograms, was for distribution in Yola and Mubi, Adamawa state, and across the border into Cameroon.

Ndubuisi Udatu returns to Nigeria after serving out his jail term for drug trafficking in Malaysia. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Udatu inside a commercial transport bus at an NDLEA checkpoint at Namtari along Ngurore-Yola road, Adamawa, on Monday, 7th April 2025.

NDLEA operatives arrested Udatu with two new music speakers used to conceal four packages of methamphetamine and a monetary exhibit of N22,300.

The Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 13, 2025, via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria.

Udatu confessed that he returned to Nigeria to continue his illicit drug trade after serving out his jail term in Malaysia.

The ex-convict said he was arrested, convicted, and sent to prison for drug trafficking offences while in Malaysia.

In a similar development, NDLEA officers, in a joint border operation with Customs personnel, arrested 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu with 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids, weighing 395kg.

The trans-border drug trafficker was arrested at the Nigeria/Cameroon border, Mfum, Cross River state

The drugs include: 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl injection, 2,160 ampoules of morphine sulphate injection, 3,010 ampoules of phenobarbital sulphate injection, 2,160 ampoules of pethidine injection, and 330 ampoules of midazolam injection.

NDLEA arrests India-bound brothers with 5kg drugs

Legi.ng earlier reported that two India-bound brothers were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos state.

NDLEA officers arrested the two brothers with 5kg of cocaine concealed in the walls of their suitcases.

Babafemi shared more details on how NDLEA operatives made the arrest and that of other suspects.

NDLEA arrests Indian lady with drugs in chocolate wraps

Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA operatives arrested an Indian lady, Ms. Neetu, for drug trafficking.

Neetu was arrested with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

Babafemi explained how the Indian woman was arrested by NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state.

NDLEA intercepts US-bound drug shipments in prayer beads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted illicit consignments at logistics firms and the Lagos airport.

Illicit drugs like Cocaine, Tramadol, Loud, Molly, and others are concealed in prayer beads, packs of board games, and female clothes to the USA, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Poland, and UAE.

Babafemi narrated how the suspects were arrested by the officers on different days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng