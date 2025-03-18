Dangote Industries has unveiled plans for two projects in Ogun State, a seaport and also cement factory

The move comes months after its 650,000 barrels refinery was completed and started operations

Dangote said that his projects have made Nigeria self-sufficiency in cement, fertilizer, and petroleum products

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Ltd has announced the company's return to major development projects in Ogun State.

Speaking during a visit to the ongoing construction site of a 6 million metric tons per annum cement factory at Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Dangote also revealed plans to build the largest seaport project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

Dangote projects plan for Ogun state

This cement project in Ogun state will be constructed on 533 hectares and will increase the company's production capacity, currently at 12 million metric tons per annum from its Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese.

Also, upon completion, the Itori facility will raise the state's combined capacity to 18Mta, positioning it as Africa's biggest cement producer, Punch reports.

Africa's richest man is targeting the completion of the cement factory project by November 2026.

Speaking on the project, Dangote said the billionaire industrialist regretted that the almost $800m Itori cement factory was supposed to have been long completed and commissioned but for the opposition of ex-Govenor Ibikunle Amosun to the project.

He said:

“When we started building the new cement factory at Itori, former Governor Amosun demolished it, we came back again and restarted the project but Governor Amosun also came again, demolished the factory and even the fencing, so we left.

“But because of my brother, Governor Dapo Abiodun we are back to the site and you will be surprised with the level of work ongoing there.”

Dangote seaports plan

In addition to cement production, Dangote outlined plans to reinvest in the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ), citing Governor Abiodun's supportive policies as instrumental in rekindling their interest.

Dangote equally revealed that he has decided to return the earlier abandoned Olokola FTZ for the largest port in the country due to Abiodun’s favourable disposition, Vanguard reports.

He said:

“We earlier on abandoned our vision of investing in the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ), but because of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s policies and investor friendly environment.

"I want to say we are back and are going to work with the government and return to Olokola and plans are underway to construct the largest port in the country.”

Dangote said that it is on record that his investment in cement manufacturing has made Nigeria self-sufficient in the product, effectively ending importation.

New cement firm to begin operations in Kebbi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Kebbi State government has inked a deal with MSM Cement Limited to establish a factory with a three million tonnes per annum capacity.

The new deal will see MSM Cement Limited build a three million tonnes capacity plant in the state.

The government revealed that the new plant will boost job creation and the state’s economic environment.

