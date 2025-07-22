Chelsea are the reigning world champions after humiliating Paris Saint-Germain in the final in New Jersey

Englishman Cole Palmer put on a show in the final with two goals and an assist for Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro

The Blues could be on the verge of losing one of their star players after he reportedly agreed to a move away

Chelsea could be on the verge of losing one of their top players a few weeks after winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

The Blues qualified for the tournament after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League. Captain Reece James was the only player who was part of that squad.

Chelsea humiliated 2025 Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the final with a 3-0 score line to become the first world champion.

Enzo Fernandez lifts the trophy after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by Nicolo Campo/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

The win came after Enzo Maresca’s side won the UEFA Europa Conference League, meaning the club have won every tournament they participated in.

Real Madrid eye Chelsea star

Chelsea are not resting on their laurels and have begun their transfer business for next season; two of their new signings played pivotal roles in winning the Club World Cup.

João Pedro and Liam Delap contributed to five out of the 17 goals they scored at the tournament, while Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo picked up medals.

English winger Noni Madueke left the team a day before the final to join Premier League rivals Arsenal in a move worth £52 million, including add-ons.

According to Fichajes, the Blues could lose another of their players after the tournament in the USA. Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The report added that the Argentine midfielder would be open to the move, and Madrid are ready to tempt Chelsea with a bid in the region of €150 million.

Chelsea signed the player, who is a world champion for club and country, from Benfica in January 2023 for a fee of €121mil after a long battle with the Portuguese club.

According to Transfermarkt, he has a contract until June 2032, having signed an eight-year contract when he joined, which Chelsea extended by another year months later.

Madrid have lost their greatest midfield core of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and are keen to rebuild another one to compete for years to come.

Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea in the Club World Cup final against PSG. Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are the top players in Madrid’s midfield for next season, and they see Fernandez as the profile to complement them.

The Argentine improved his attacking contributions last season, scoring nine goals and providing 17 assists, making him an option in all midfield positions.

Chelsea are unwilling to listen to offers for their first statement signing of the Boehly-Clearlake era.

Chelsea banish 4 first-team stars

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea banished 4 players from the first team and made to train alone ahead of their imminent departures this summer.

All four players spent the entire or a part of last season on loan away from the team, and they are no longer in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans going forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng