Morocco coach Jorge Vilda said the players are ready to write a new chapter in the country's football history

The Atlas Lionesses will face the Super Falcons in the 12th Women's Africa Nations Cup (WAFCON) at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, July 26

Morocco is targeting their first title while Nigeria are on the verge of winning its tenth title

Morocco beat Ghana 4-2 via penalty in the semi-final after playing 1-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on July 22.

Black queens of Ghana took the lead in the 26th minute through Stella Nyamekye after Er-Rmichi got a hand on Josephine Bonsu’s header.

The Atlas Lionesses got an equaliser in the 55th minute when Sakina Ouzraoui bounced a pass from her chest to her feet and scored from underneath diving Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.

Morocco's players celebrate after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match against Ghana in Rabat. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Super Falcons are beatable - Vilda

Morocco coach Jorge Vilda has expressed confidence in his players' ability to lift the trophy on home soil.

According to Complete Sports, the Spanish coach admitted to the technical superiority of the Super Falcons team.

The 44-year-old said the Atlas Lionesses have performed incredibly well against stronger opponents en route to the final.

The former Spain women's U19 coach said he is not intimidated by the goalscoring prowess of the Super Falcons. He said:

"The players have shown so much development from the group stages to the semifinal match. The players have performed at a high level against stronger opponents and I believe in their capacity to deliver in the final.

"Nigeria possess loads of strong players with very outstanding players when it comes to individual qualities. The players are in big leagues and have won the trophy nine times.

"Despite their qualities, my players are going to face them without any inferiority complex.

"My target was to play six matches in the WAFCON, and we’ve achieved that goal. Now, the team spirit that brought us this far will carry us through to the final whistle.”

Morocco coach Jorge Vilda says he wants to win the country's first WAFCON title by defeating Nigeria in the final. Photo by: Alejandra Arango/Eurasia Sport Images.

Our morale is high - Vilda

Former Barcelona women's assistant coach Jorge Vilda said all his star players will be available for the final against Nigeria.

According to HesPress, the former Real Madrid star said the team is waiting for the clearance from the doctors to confirm if forward Fatima Tagnaout would be fielded.

Vilda praised the players for cooperating with him since his appointment in 2023. He said:

"The success recorded by the team can be attributed to the bond between everyone. We had seven weeks of intense preparation before the WAFCON; the girls want to write their names in the history book.

"I am awaiting final clearance from the team doctor to confirm the availability of Fatima Tagnaout."

Host Morocco will face Nigeria in the 13th WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 9 pm on Saturday, July 26, per Al Jazeera.

Ordega confirms injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons winger Francisca Ordega has confirmed that she will not be available for the WAFCON final.

Ordega expressed optimism that her teammates will overpower Morocco and get her 5th WAFCON title.

