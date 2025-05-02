Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Nigerian youth to embrace entrepreneurship and education as the keys to economic prosperity

Speaking at the 2025 Oyo Youth Summit in Ibadan, he emphasized that his administration is committed to providing platforms that help unlock youth potential through innovation, productivity, and education

The event also featured an awareness campaign against drug abuse, youth empowerment awards, and commendations for outstanding young individuals in the state

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has charged Nigerian youth to be entrepreneurs rather than seeking handouts from powerful people.

The Governor stated this at the Oyo State Youth Summit 2025 held at the International Conference, University of Ibadan.

The Youth Summit 2025, with the theme "Unlocking youth potential; addressing needs, fulfilling dreams," began on April 29, 2025, with an awareness walk/sensitisation on drug abuse across the five zones of the state and awards of excellence given to individuals, including distinguished young persons in the state.

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, emphasised entrepreneurship and proper education as the panacea to the rampant poverty and roadmaps to prosperity.

The Governor was speaking at the 2025 Oyo Youth Summit held at the International Conference Centre of the University, Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor assures youth platforms to thrive

Governor Makinde, who described the youth as potential to be unlocked, declared that his administration will continue to give youths in the state the platforms and opportunities to unlock their potential.

The governor posited that for any nation to prosper economically, it must create entrepreneurs and be committed to the education of its youth.

He added that production is a non-negotiable aspect of the economy that any serious government must take seriously, noting that his administration has been pursuing these objectives.

He said:

“Sometimes, when I attend a programme like this, I ask myself: these people in front of me, are they stretching their hands out for us to give them handouts, or are they the potential that we need to unlock to create prosperity for this country?

"Well, I believe that you folks that I am seeing here today are the potentials that we must unlock to create economic prosperity for this country.

I was already an employer at 29 - Makinde

Governor Makinde recalled that at age 29, he had already started his own business and was paying salaries to his workers.

He, however, expressed concern over the inability of the youth to be useful for themselves and consequently remain jobless after leaving school because they are not productive.

"At 29, I started paying people’s salaries, and I have not stopped. Yesterday, at the commissioning of the ICT Centre donated by the Renewed Hope Initiative, I mentioned something very significant, which I believe is central to my message. People will say that the average age in Nigeria is less than 30. So, what is the usefulness of our youths who are not productive? After leaving the university, there is no job for them.”

The Governor recalled that, “In the beginning, I could not even call myself a Managing Director, because I was too young.”

Governor Makinde dismissed the conspiracy theory against Nigeria development

Dismissing the claim that “advanced countries” hold down the development of Nigeria, the Governor contended that it is a misplaced priority to maintain such a position.

He hinged the development of any nation on education, and high literacy level.

Some people would talk about a conspiracy theory; that Nigeria is being held down by advanced countries. But we were in Finland together with some people here, and we asked them over there how they became one of the richest countries.

"We asked if they have oil, but they said education led them to where they are currently as a nation. Nigeria's illiteracy rate right now is quite high. So, my message is that nobody will hold Nigeria down once we get our structure and leadership right, and we will unlock these potentials.

Youth should not wait for others

Governor Makinde challenged the youth to create opportunities for themselves and instead of waiting for others to create one.

Giving his own trajectory, Governor Makinde noted that prosperity does not come by happenstance, it comes from deliberate efforts through entrepreneurship and production.

He said:

“Economic prosperity would come when we have entrepreneurs. Some of you are planning for jobs and looking at opportunities created by others. But I only worked for an organisation once in my entire life. I did one year of Youth Service in 1990-1991. I later worked for Shell, and after that, I started working for myself.

“So, we must create entrepreneurs and you must always have that in mind. Get exposure if you have the opportunity. If you don’t, read up. We must be serious with education; we must educate our people to reduce illiteracy. If you are well-informed you will be able to make decisions that are logical.

“Finally, we must have intensive production. We have to be productive. I was here for a debate for the 2023 election and somebody asked if I was going to support local government autonomy, and I said I would support productivity at the local government level.

Youth Commissioner speaks

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, lauded the Governor Makinde administration for implementing policies and initiatives that have positively impacted on youths in the state.

She maintained that the administration has continued to prioritise youth development, knowing that the future of the state lies in the hands of its teeming young people.

Adegoke charged youths to take ownership of their lives, unlock their potential by being proactive, innovative and ready to impact their communities.

She said, “Our government has implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering the youth, including youth entrepreneurship programmes to foster innovation and job creation"

Governor presents awards

Governor Makinde, who was given an Award of Lifetime Achievement in Governance, also presented different categories of awards to his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Miss Lolade Ajibola; Managing Director of BOVAS Oil and Gas Limited, Dr (Mrs) Victoria Samson; Mr Mustapha Iskil, popularly known as Arojinle; and Mrs Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, among others.

