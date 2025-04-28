Social media activist VeryDarkMan has said ordinary Nigerians suffering from insecurity deserve apologies, not the politicians in power

The influencer explained that he had no intention of disrespecting Senate President Godswill Akpabio, but insisted the real victims of bad leadership are the citizens

VDM issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to urgently address the rising cases of violence across several states

Popular Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has responded to the seven-day ultimatum given by the All Progressives Congress, calling on him to apologise over his comments about Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

VDM had criticised Akpabio’s trip to the Vatican City for Pope Francis' funeral, describing it as shameful.

Responding to the APC's ultimatum, the social critic said that the real people who deserve an apology in Nigeria are the ordinary citizens suffering from the consequences of bad governance, not the politicians.

VeryDarkMan responded to the criticism of the APC over his comments on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. Photos: @theverydarkmam/Instagram DailyTrust/Google.

Source: Instagram

In a video he posted on Instagram, he made it clear that his greater concern was for Nigerians living under the weight of insecurity and poor leadership.

He said,

“I want to apologise to the people of Benue, Jos, Kwara, Enugu, Edo State... those who have been victims of insurgency and insecurity. They are the ones who deserve an apology, not these politicians.

VDM stated that while many leaders are busy attending ceremonies abroad, citizens back home are being killed, kidnapped, and displaced without meaningful intervention.

"I never meant to insult Akpabio" - VDM

VeryDarkMan explained that his criticism of Akpabio was never intended to be personal. He said he was advised by many to apologise because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

He stated:

"After thinking about it, I realised I did not actually plan to insult him or make him feel some type of way. If he feels offended, and they request an apology, then it's fine.

However, he maintained that the real insult was how political leaders have consistently ignored the plight of their citizens.

He lamented:

"People are dying every day. Farmers are being killed on their land, yet leaders are boarding private jets for events that add no value to Nigerians.

See the video here:

VDM gives government 7-day ultimatum to solve insecurity

The activist went further by giving the federal government seven days to tackle the growing insecurity in parts of the country, especially in Benue, Jos, Kwara, and Enugu.

He said,

"I want to give you people seven days to climb down on all these attacks happening in Benue, Jos, and other states.

VDM stressed that if the government failed to act, he would continue to amplify the voices of the victims and expose the failures of leadership without fear or favour.

VDM calls out media, accuses them of pushing propaganda

In the same video, VeryDarkMan also took a swipe at certain media houses, accusing them of trying to destroy his image by twisting his comments.

He warned journalists and editors against becoming tools in the hands of politicians, insisting that his activism was driven purely by passion and not by money.

He stated,

"Don't allow yourselves to be used to push propaganda. I'm here because of passion for my country, not because of money.

VDM called out Nigerian politicians saying they don't deserve any apology. Photo: @theverydarkman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

VDM predicts Burkina Faso's President's death

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that VDM had predicted the death of Burkina Faso President, Ibrahim Traore.

In a video he posted recently, VDM said Western forces are making plans to assassinate the African leaders to take over his country's wealth.

He called on African content creators to pray for Traore now or regret later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng