The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja has reassigned Nnamdi Kanu's case to a new judge after his legal team opposed Justice Binta Nyako's continued involvement

Kanu’s lawyers had petitioned the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who responded with confirmation of the reassignment

The IPOB leader reportedly expressed gratitude for the decision, reaffirming his readiness to stand trial

Abuja, FCT - The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to a new judge.

Kanu’s legal team disclosed this on Saturday, March 8.

Legit.ng gathers that Kanu had previously sought the removal of Justice Binta Nyako from presiding over his terrorism trial.

Justice Nyako recused herself and returned the case to the Chief Judge for reassignment. However, the file was later returned to her, a move that Kanu’s lawyers strongly opposed.

The Nation reported that on February 20, Kanu’s legal team wrote to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, requesting her intervention.

According to Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, the team received two official letters on Friday, March 7—one from the Chief Justice of Nigeria and another from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Nnamdi Kanu's legal team responds

Ejimakor stated that the letter from the Chief Judge confirmed the reassignment of Kanu’s case to another judge.

In response, Kanu expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for her “sound administrative discretion” and to the public for their support in ensuring a fair legal process.

“To be clear, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been ready to stand trial because he is firmly convinced of his innocence," Ejimakor said, adding that the legal team would now focus on preparing his defense.

Kanu has been in detention since 2021 following his extradition from Kenya. His trial has sparked legal and political debates over fair trial rights and the Nigerian government’s handling of separatist movements.

