A video of Speed Darlington leaving Nigeria has sparked fresh uproar on social media following his online saga

It will be recalled that NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) declared him wanted for his alleged involvement with a 15-year-old minor

However, the fresh clip of the Nigerian rapper, spotted by Legit.ng, ignited confusion and a wave of concern online

Controversial Nigerian singer and rapper, Darlington, widely known as Speed Darling aka Akpi has sparked conversation on social media.

Speedy was recently declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over allegations of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

Speed Darlington seen with luggage at the airport. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

This trailed the disturbing clip of the rapper, boasting about sleeping with a 15-year-old minor and how she messed up the sheets.

A new video sighted by Legit.ng saw the rapper at an airport abroad with his luggage. There have been argument that he left the country before he was declared wanted by NAPTIF.

However, many still frown that he is able to walk freely.

Watch the video here:

Relations as Speed Darlington is spotted abroad

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"He can be let out of the country after declared wanted.. definitely fled way before! He guilty asf."

@adokiye said:

"He will brought. But it’s good that he has decided to go on Exile by him self."

@officialdjnanya said:

"Yall had to wait till he left the country before declaring him wanted. What a joke!."

@tebis_wealth said:

"He wan japa after😂😂 make he sha no go america 🇺🇸 dem no go catch am for there oo😂😂."

Speed Darlington seen with luggage at the airport. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

@ezeqwesiri said:

"This is a very wrong narrative ; although I’m not supporting if someone is guilty . Akpi Presido already left before naptip filed."

@ozie_okechukwu said:

"Person wey dey answer irregular speedometer where una wan see am catch 😂 kpokrikpor them no fit find am 😂😂😂."

@canny_bola said:

"Why is he wanted for an offense nobody came out to accuse him of? Someone came out to chase clout and he’s wanted lol. If someone had accused him or reported him that would have been a different case."

@gbaralesuzor01 said:

"But he passed through Nigeria airport security na. It possible some even snapped pictures with him. You guys just continue to sink this country."

@don_chygbo said:

"Since when does NAPTIP have the jurisdiction to investigate r*ape, cyber bullying and cyber stalking offenses?? 💁."

@big_tenni_official said:

"Akpi don join bob risky kiss Nigeria goodbye."

@munae19z said:

"You declare person wanted & he pass airport? 😂."

Speed Darlington Calls Out Critics Over 15-Year-Old

Speed Darlington doubles down, says he’s being targeted because he’s based in the South, adding he wouldn’t face such harsh criticism if he were from Sokoto.

In a new IG Live, Speed Darlington suggested his 15-year-old claim was for attention and even joked about saying something worse.

Many netizens called him out for being irresponsible, with some calling for his arrest and psychological evaluation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng