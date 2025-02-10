Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, has caused mixed reactions over his comment on Nnamdi Kanu's outburst against one of his lawyers in court on Monday, February 10

Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, was caught in a trending video hitting and shouting at the lawyer not to speak when he was talking

But Ahmad took to his social media page and described Nnamdi Kanu's outburst as an act of arrogance, a comment that generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians

Bashir Ahmad, the former media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has come under attack after he described the action of Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as being arrogance.

Kanu on Monday, February 10, appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he insisted that the judge did not have the right to preside over his matter and his case was adjourned indefinitely.

Bashir Ahmad has caused reactions from Nigerians after speaking on Nnamdi Kanu's outburst Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The embattled IPOB leader is standing trial bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony over the activities of the secessionist group, who have allegedly killed hundreds of police officers, soldiers and other federal government officials.

After the court hearing on Monday, Kanu was captured in a video addressing journalists. He was seen hitting one of his counsels and telling him "Stop talking when I'm talking".

How Ahmad reacted to Kanu's outburst

However, Ahmed, a former presidential aide, took to social media and condemned the action of the embattled IPOB leader against one of his lawyers, describing it as arrogance. Ahmed wrote:

"Nnamdi Kanu’s arrogance is on full display here. It seems he has no respect for others, especially his subordinates. Tapping a grown man aggressively like that and yelling at him, who does he think he is that no one should talk while he is talking? Kanu should know that respect is earned, not forced!"

Nnamdi Kanu: Nigerians reacted to Ahmad's comment

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Ahmad's statement and expressed displeasure about his outburst. Below are some of their comments:

Delegate Simon called on Ahmad:

"Hey @BashirAhmaad don't talk about mazi Like that."

King Salem commented:

"Hitting his lawyers and shouting at a man old enough to be his father is the height of arrogance. I told you guys that releasing Nnamdi Kanu will cause more calamity in Igboland than restoring peace. Hasn't he proven it today? He is no longer in the right mental state. He is now behaving like a Terrorist. Cage and suspend his trial indefinitely."

Maysbabs wrote:

"You called it arrogance. Be humane at least, someone has been tied down for years and the laws granted him to be released but they didn’t. You are expecting him to be gentle, it’s Buhari that caused such a person like you to have a say."

Mustapha Katsina tweeted:

"I'm a lawyer and I feel ashamed for that lawyer who was disgraced. This lawyer is a disgrace to our profession."

Kcphilips said:

"He will learn the hard way. Somebody who is supposed to be pleading for forgiveness is shouting both at the judge and his lawyer. E be like the thing dey graduate to madness. Is becoming clearer now."

Read Bashir's tweet here:

Bashir Ahmad speaks on state creation

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide Bashir Ahmad has advocated for the splitting of Kano into five states.

Ahmad made the proposition in a social media post while reacting to the 31 additional new states at the National Assembly.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, during the plenary Thursday, disclosed that the House Committee on Constitutional Review received the proposals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng