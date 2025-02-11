Nnamdi Kanu accused Justice Binta Nyako of refusing to step down from his case due to alleged government pressure related to corruption charges against her husband and son

Despite previously recusing herself, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court reassigned the case to Nyako, prompting Kanu to challenge the decision

Kanu argued that the judiciary is disregarding legal procedures and vowed not to recognize Nyako’s authority, insisting that his right to self-determination is at the core of his movement

FCT, Abuja - The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, remains on his case due to external pressure linked to corruption charges against her family members.

Kanu made these remarks on Monday, February 10, during his resumed trial, and a video capturing his statements has been widely circulated on social media platforms, including Facebook.

According to Kanu, Justice Nyako's continued involvement in his case is influenced by legal troubles involving her husband and son.

"Justice Binta Nyako is using her position for personal gain. Her husband and son are facing corruption charges, and the government has assured her that if she convicts me, they will help them," Kanu claimed.

Although he did not provide specific details about the allegations, Legit.ng gathered that Murtala Nyako, a former governor of Adamawa State, and his son, Abdulaziz Nyako, have been facing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a N29 billion fraud case.

Why Kanu Insists on Nyako’s Recusal

During the previous September 24, 2024 hearing, Kanu formally requested that Justice Nyako recuse herself from the case, citing alleged bias.

The judge initially stepped down, but the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court later reassigned the matter back to her.

At Monday’s hearing, Kanu reiterated his objection to Nyako presiding over his case, arguing that she had ignored a Supreme Court ruling that ordered his bail to be restored.

"There’s a breach of judicial oath. The court has shown bias, according to the Supreme Court," he said.

He further questioned why the judiciary was determined to continue his trial despite what he described as unlawful actions by the government.

"The Supreme Court already ruled that my bail should be restored. The Nigerian government went to Kenya and kidnapped me. These facts are well known. Why then are they insisting on trying me?" Kanu asked.

According to him, a valid court order had already ruled that Justice Nyako should no longer oversee his trial, yet she was still assigned to the case.

"A court order was issued stating clearly that she is no longer to try me. Why are they forcing her to continue? It is because they have no case against me and they know it," he said.

Criticizing the Judiciary's Handling of the Case

Kanu also took issue with the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassigning the case to Nyako despite her recusal, alleging a lack of legal knowledge among court officials.

"The prosecution and the court don’t understand the law. This is part of the problem in Nigeria—poor knowledge of the law is damaging the country," he said.

Pulling out what he described as official legal documents, Kanu argued that even Nigerian law prevents a chief judge from compelling a judge to continue a case after recusing themselves.

"This is a federal gazette law that states the Chief Judge of Nigeria cannot dictate Justice Binta Nyako’s actions. It is right here in the law—just follow it," he insisted.

Kanu Rejects Nyako's Authority

Declaring that he no longer recognizes Nyako’s authority over his case, Kanu maintained that she lacks the jurisdiction to continue with the trial.

"She has recused herself and cannot preside over my case anymore. I only came here today out of courtesy and respect," he said.

The IPOB leader further defended his agitation for Biafra, insisting that his movement is based on his right to self-determination.

Source: Legit.ng