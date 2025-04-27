A 16-year-old boy, Solomon Ibiwoye, was arrested in Lagos after being found with a firearm following a tip-off from vigilant residents

A search of the teenager’s home led police to recover a locally fabricated gun and an unspent cartridge, with investigations currently ongoing

The Lagos State Police praised public vigilance and reiterated the importance of community cooperation in combating crime

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Solomon Ibiwoye, who was caught with a firearm in the Ebute-Ero area.

His arrest followed a tip-off from alert residents who noticed the suspicious activity and quietly informed the police.

Lagos boy arrested with pistol

Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, shared the development via an X post on Sunday, applauding the residents for their vigilance.

“Kudos to observant Lagosians who noticed 16-year-old Solomon Ibiwoye with a firearm and discreetly alerted Ebute-Ero Police Division,” Hundeyin wrote.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search at Ibiwoye’s residence, where they discovered a locally-made firearm along with an unexpended cartridge.

According to Hundeyin, the swift action led to the removal of yet another illegal weapon from the streets. He assured the public that a thorough investigation was already underway to uncover how the teenager came into possession of the firearm.

While details surrounding Ibiwoye’s motives and possible affiliations remain unclear, the police emphasized that no link to any criminal gang has yet been established.

The command, however, assured that all angles are being explored as part of the ongoing investigation.

Hundeyin also seized the moment to remind the public of the vital role they play in maintaining security.

“See something, say something!” he urged, reinforcing the police’s call for more citizen collaboration in the fight against crime.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the boy will face formal charges, but the case serves as a stark reminder of the growing need for community vigilance, especially regarding youth involvement in illicit activities.

