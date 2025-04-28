Apostle Arome Osayi has made known his stand about whether ministry is hereditary and transferable among family members

The founder of Remnant Christian Network used the bible to state that in the work of the ministry, divinity overrides biology

The Nigerian pastor stated this after Bishop TD Jakes handed over his church to his Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts

Makurdi, Benue state - The founder of Remnant Christian Network, Apostle Arome Osayi, has reacted after American preacher, Bishop TD Jakes, handed over his church, the Potter’s House to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Apostle Osayi said ministry is not hereditary and transferable among family members.

Bishop TD Jakes handed over Potter's House to daughter

The man of God said in the work of the ministry, that divinity overrides biology.

According to Apostle Osayi, natural descent through bloodlines, and human decisions are all useless in a matter like the Christian ministry.

He stated this in a post shared via his Facebook page on Monday, April 28, 2025.

"IS THE MINISTRY HEREDITARY AND TRANSFERABLE AMONG FAMILY MEMBERS?

"In order to answer this question, permit me to quote a passage of Scripture,

"Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God— children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God. (John 1:12-13, NIV)

"The group of people described here are those qualified to do God’s work. In the work of the ministry, divinity overrides biology. Natural descent as perpetuated through bloodlines, human decision, and the will of man are all useless in a matter like the Christian ministry, which is entirely handled by divine ordination.

"I love my wife and biological children, but none of them is getting involved in the ministry because they are my biological family members. They will only be involved with the ministry like every other believer working with us, as they respond to the call of Jesus and pay the requisite price to fulfill it.

"As a matter of fact, my wife did not immediately assume the role of the mother of the ministry. She had to deal with the Lord on her own for years and make a full proof of her ministry. She did not sit with the ministers in the first few years of our marriage. I also deliberately did not goad her to be 'serious with the ministry'. I let her grow at her own God-designed pace. She developed her own hunger and thirst for God and followed it through while yielding tremendous fruit in the process. Until it became incontestably clear to everyone around that the Lord’s hand is mightily upon her and she has been set apart for the work of the ministry.

"Similarly, my kids will not join the ministry because they're from my loins. If I pull strings and bring them in to take over from me by all means because of the position the Lord has given me, it would be me calling them and not the Lord Jesus, who is the exclusive source and dispenser of all ministry. The ministry would effectively cease to be thrust by God’s will. It would rather be pushed by human decision and the will of man."

