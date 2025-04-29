A prophetess has reacted to the handing over of The Potter’s House from Bishop TD Jakes to his daughter

She raised her concerns about his decision and shared why she thought the handover was financially motivated

Those who came across her post shared their thoughts on her concerns about the transfer of leadership

A prophetess, Rosie M. Bruner Finley, has reacted after American preacher, Bishop TD Jakes, handed over his church, the Potter’s House, to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts.

She stated that the move by the popular televangelist lacked divine ordination, as she wondered about how successful it would be.

Prophetess faults appointment of Pastor Sarah Jakes Robert as TD Jakes' successor at Potter's House. Photo: Facebook/Rosie M. Bruner-Finley, Instagram/ @sarahjakesrobert

Source: UGC

Prophetess Rosie made this known on her Facebook page shortly after Bishop TD Jakes made his announcement on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The prophetess raised her concerns about his decision and shared why she thought the handover was financially motivated.

Wondering why external candidates were not considered, she said:

“T.D. Jakes' decision to step down and appoint his daughter Sarah and her husband as his successors has raised concerns for me. I think it would have been more appropriate to consider external candidates, as there are many qualified individuals who could have led the Potter's House.

“The choice to keep the ministry within the family appears to be motivated by financial considerations. Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband have achieved success in their California ministry.

“It seems that T.D. Jakes' decision may have been driven by personal interests rather than spiritual direction. I wonder if this transition will ultimately fail, as it lacks divine ordination.”

In the comments, she added:

“Did the church accept if it was the Pastor decision. Whenever my Dad's successor was appointed after his death, the process was by voting.”

Bishop TD Jakes appoints daughter as successor at Potter's House. Instagram/ @sarahjakesrobert

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail prophetess’ stance on TD Jakes’ decision

Glenn Edwin Matthews said:

"Let us not be biased in our approach... Having read your concern regarding generational wealth with regards to finance. Let's look at the Bible... How generations became heirs to the throne through bloodline.... King David... Solomon. We can mention many... Why must questions be raised and find fault when we have to transfer the blessing as black people."

Barbara Penn said:

"Just pray that he is lead by God and allow God to handle it.We may never know the real truth but it's between him and God.keep him lifted up in prayer."

Sandra Collins said:

"If you look around, all mega churches are keeping the wealth in the family. They are getting there family member to take over the ministry and usually it their son. It appears they are not seeking those individuals who are qualified."

In related stories, a Nigerian pastor shared his thoughts on the handover, while another shared what he did after buying his first car.

TD Jakes suffers medical emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop TD Jakes suffered a medical emergency during a church service.

A video of the incident went viral, and it spurred reactions from many Nigerians on social media, such as media personality Daddy Freeze.

An update on TD Jakes' health condition was later given, bringing relief to well-wishers and fans across the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng