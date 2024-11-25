A video showing the moment Bishop TD Jakes suffered a medical emergency during a church service is trending online

The viral video has spurred reactions from many Nigerians, including media personality Daddy Freeze

An update has also been provided about TD Jakes' health condition, bringing relief to wellwishers across the world

Popular American clergyman and motivational speaker Bishop TD Jakes, the founder of the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, recently trended in the media over his health scare in church on Sunday, November 24.

A video showing the moment he suffered a medical emergency as people rushed to the church altar to support him has since gone viral.

Update on Bishop T.D. Jakes' health

TD Jakes' church confirmed in an official statement that he received medical attention after his sermon on Sunday.

The statement claimed that the cleric “experienced a slight health incident” after preaching for one hour.

“Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers," the statement read.

Daddy Freeze, others react to TD Jakes' video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from many, including Daddy Freeze, known for criticising Nigerian pastors, read them below:

daddyfreeze:

"TIA…..He will be taken to a hospital not a prayer house and if/when he is well, he will go to the prayer house to give testimony. Doctors don’t get enough credit."

theintentionaltwinmum:

"We plead the blood of Jesus over Pastor TD Jakes l. Mercy Lord! We shut our ears to bad news. It is well with you and your family in Jesus name."

mrcucumbber:

"Baba dey act skit on the pulpit stage as his involvement with puff daddy case arrest is getting closer. If he like make he fall down Donald Trump said all the people involved in child molestation and trafficking will be exposed and persecuted."

engineer_ebuka2:

"Why hospital? I think say thing say Holy Spirit they deliver the sick ? And why should we pray for him ? God no call us."

Moses Bliss meets TD Jakes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer shared a video of him with TD Jakes.

A clip showed the moment an emotional Moses went on his knees.

In the video, TD Jakes advised Moses against paying attention to haters.

