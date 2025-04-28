A dispute has erupted between Kano State's Hisbah Board and Censorship Board after Hisbah banned a popular song by singer Hamisu Breaker

The Censorship Board countered, stating that only they have the legal authority to regulate and ban entertainment content

The ban has triggered mixed reactions among fans, with some supporting the moral stance and others criticizing it as overreach

A controversy has erupted between the Kano State Hisbah Board and the Kano State Censorship Board over the recent ban on a popular song by renowned Hausa singer, Hamisu Breaker.

The Hisbah Board, responsible for enforcing Islamic moral codes in the state, announced a prohibition on listening to the song, citing concerns over its influence on social media users.

The Kano State Censorship Board, which regulates entertainment content in the state, however countered the Hisbah’s decision, stating that banning songs falls outside the Hisbah’s mandate.

The board’s deputy commander, Dr. Khadija Sagir said listening to the song is sinful.

“Many young people have been creating video challenges where they lip-sync to the song in a manner deemed "indecent" or suggestive of being under the influence of drugs.”

“The song depicts something indecent, like fornication, which is sinful in Islam. And now that many people are creating video challenge using some verses of the song to illustrate such unbecoming behavior like fornication, which Almighty God say one shouldn’t even go near it.” She added.

In a swift reaction, the Kano State Censorship Board countered the Hisbah's decision.

Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, information officer of the Censorship Board clarified that while both agencies collaborate to promote morality, the authority to restrict artistic works lies solely with the censorship board.

“The Hisbah Board does not have the power to ban songs; that is the responsibility of the Censorship Board.”

“However, we work together to ensure that content aligns with societal values,” he added.

Fans react to ban

The ban has sparked mixed reactions among fans of Hamisu Breaker.

Some support the Hisbah’s decision, while others see it as an unnecessary restriction on entertainment.

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, Aminu Yusuf, a 24 year old fan, criticized the ban.

“This song is just for enjoyment; there’s nothing immoral about it. People are just having fun with the challenge. Hisbah should focus on bigger issues instead of targeting musicians.”

On the other hand, Hauwa Abdullahi, a 30 year old mother, supported the ban, arguing that some of these challenges are getting out of hand.

“Young people are mimicking bad behavior, and if the song is encouraging that, then it’s right to restrict it.”

“The song may not necessarily have any negativity but if people are misusing it in a negative way then it is still encouraging negativity,” he explained.

Malam Yusuf Bello, 35, a businessman from Katsina, noted that there ought to be some procedures followed before the ban.

“As a Muslim, I strongly support maintaining our values. But the censorship board is right, Hisbah overstepped. There should be proper procedures for these decisions, not just impulsive bans."

