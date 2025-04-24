The Kano Hisbah Board demolished a “healing water” site in Hotoron Arewa on April 21, addressing concerns of exploitation and unverified spiritual claims

Thousands had flocked to the site, believing in its alleged spiritual powers and rumours of a footprint belonging to Prophet Mohammad

Director-General Dr Abba Sufi emphasised the board’s commitment to preventing fraud and protecting vulnerable individuals in the community

The Kano Hisbah Board has provided reasons for the demolition of a popular “healing water” site located in Hotoron Arewa, Kano metropolis.

The site had attracted thousands of residents and visitors, drawn by claims of spiritual healing powers and rumours of a footprint belonging to Prophet Mohammad.

Hisbah Demolishes “Healing Water” Site as Thousands Flock the Location. Photo credit: Hisbah/Facebook

Source: Twitter

The phenomenon began after a muddy imprint resembling a footprint appeared, with water seeping from the ground.

Reports of large crowds gathering at the location for spiritual blessings led the board to act decisively, dismantling the site on April 21.

Board condemns exploitation of vulnerable individuals

In a statement to The PUNCH on April 23, the Director-General of the board, Dr Abba Sufi, explained that the demolition was necessary to prevent the exploitation of desperate individuals seeking treatment.

“The place was demolished on Monday after we discovered that some disgruntled elements are using the place to mislead desperate patients,” he said.

Dr Sufi warned Kano residents and visitors to ignore any unverified claims about the site’s sanctity or alleged healing powers. He reaffirmed the board’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable and maintaining order in the community.

Concerns over fraudulent activities at the aite

According to the board, the location had become a platform for fraud and exploitation, prompting immediate action.

The Hisbah Board stressed the importance of not allowing any individual or group to capitalise on unverified spiritual claims, especially those targeting vulnerable populations.

Hisbah Demolishes “Healing Water” Site as Thousands Flock the Location. Photo credit: Hisbah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

About Hisbah

Hisbah is an Islamic institution responsible for promoting moral behaviour and ensuring compliance with Sharia law in regions where it is implemented.

The term "Hisbah" originates from Arabic, meaning accountability or supervision. In Nigeria, particularly in Kano State, the Hisbah Board plays a key role in maintaining societal order, addressing issues like alcohol consumption, indecent dressing, and unapproved religious practices.

It also offers guidance to citizens on adherence to Islamic principles. While promoting ethical values, Hisbah often engages in public awareness campaigns to foster communal harmony. Its activities are governed by both religious doctrines and local laws within the jurisdiction.

Hisbah: Crack down on "secret" boyfriend-girlfriend meetings

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano State Hisbah Board has announced new initiative aimed at curbing what it describes as the "menace" of unmarried couples meeting or engaging in private conversations inside vehicles.

The move is part of the board's broader effort to enforce Islamic moral codes and prevent what it considers "unwanted implications" of such interactions.

Dr. Mujahiddin Aminuddin, the deputy commander-general of the Hisbah Board, disclosed this on Friday, April 18, during their discussion with Dala FM, a local radio station in Kano, monitored by our correspondent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng